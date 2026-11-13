An enhanced way of thinking

At La Salle University, as well as being a student-athlete, Gavin Andrews, ’28, has put the lessons he learned in the classroom about helping those around him into practice through his on-campus work.

For as long as he can remember, Gavin Andrews, ’28, has found himself helping the people around him. When he was choosing a college major, he decided to make it a part of his career path.

“I find myself often dealing with people and managing how people are feeling just within my own friend group or day-to-day life with my family,” the psychology and criminal justice double major said. “So, I find it interesting to work through that and learn more about it.”

Knowing what he wanted to study, Andrews started looking for a place to learn, hoping that his eventual college would fill a few of his required criteria.

First, having grown up near Newark, Del., he wanted to stay close to home. Secondly, he wanted to continue competing as a track and field athlete.

Despite dropping track after a year in sixth grade because he disliked it so much, Andrews, who was a football player throughout high school, picked the sport up again as a way to stay in shape during the off seasons. This led to him meeting his high school coach, who helped him fall in love with the sport again, as well as suggesting he could continue running at a collegiate level.

Late in his senior year of high school, Andrews started reaching out to colleges, one of which was La Salle University.

“I kind of recruited myself in a way,” he said. “But it ended up working out.”

As well as fulfilling his desire to run track at a Division I level, La Salle also kept Andrews close to home and his family, making it the perfect place for him to continue his education.

“Those two things together were kind of my major driving factors,” he said. “It’s also a good school, and I know some people who have gone here, and that was also just like the cherry on top.”

Since becoming an Explorer, La Salle has been everything that Andrews hoped for, both academically and outside the classroom.

In both the Psychology and Criminal Justice Programs, Andrews appreciates the faculty he’s met and the relationships he’s built with them.

“I’ve had a lot of teachers that I actually really resonated with, outside of just learning a curriculum,” he said. “They’ve always been available to talk and help you with whatever you need, whether it’s a personal problem or internship opportunities and stuff like that. They’ve just been really great.”

He credits his intro to psychology class in his first year as one of his favorites, as it really built the foundation for his learning experience at La Salle. It’s also where he first met Mary Ellen McMonigle, Ph.D., chair and associate professor of psychology, who Andrews said has been a big part of his Explorer experience.

“She’s also helped me to understand psychology on a deeper level than just passing a class,” he said.

His time in the Criminal Justice Program has helped Andrews decide to try to take action on a career dream he’s had for a long time, becoming an FBI investigator, something that he feels La Salle is making a possibility.

“La Salle has definitely prepared me for that, with understanding how to think better and how to process things that are complex or not as easy to understand just with a first glance,” he said. “It’s definitely allowed me to enhance my upper-level thinking.”

Andrews’ appreciation for the communities built at La Salle extends beyond just his majors. The widespread community on campus is one of the highlights of his time at 20th and Olney, as well as the way the University’s size fosters that.

“It’s big enough that you still see new people, but it’s also close enough to know a core group of people,” he said.

He’s also made it a priority to give back to that community. As well as being a sprinter on the track and field teams, Andrews has been working with The Basket, La Salle’s on-campus food and basic needs pantry.

“I initially wanted to get involved with the Basket because I thought it would be a well-fitting on-campus job,” he said. “The description mentioned working with people and helping them around the Basket, so I thought, ‘helping and dealing with people? I can do that!,’” he said.

After applying and being accepted for the job in his freshman year, Andrews has continued this job throughout his time at La Salle. His work with The Basket has become a valuable part of his experience, as well as a reflection of the reason he first wanted to join the University: to learn how to help people.

“It’s nice, just being able to help people and give some food back, especially when money’s tight, that’s always nice,” he said. “It’s consistently been a good source of helping people and actually being able to provide food for people who can’t afford it.”

-Naomi Thomas