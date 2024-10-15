Arts + Business Council programming, including Business on Board, finds new home within The Nonprofit Center at La Salle University

The Nonprofit Center at La Salle University has assumed the programming of the 43-year-old Arts + Business Council from its longtime host, the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, beginning fall 2024. The Nonprofit Center plans to host the regional board member training program “Business on Board,” as well as the equity-focused “Inclusive Onboarding” workshop in 2025. The Nonprofit Center will collaborate with funders and partner organizations to identify and address additional needs of our regional arts and culture organizations.

“La Salle University is proud to continue the legacy of the Arts + Business Council and Business on Board through The Nonprofit Center,” La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “This is a wonderful expansion of The Nonprofit Center’s work to lift up the nonprofit sector and support the organizations that form the fabric of our region.”

Founded in 1981, The Nonprofit Center at La Salle was one of the first university-based nonprofit support centers in the nation. With a refreshed vision, its 60-plus member community of nonprofit consultants and instructors work together to support people with learning, connections, and resources to build just and sustainable communities.

“The Chamber is proud to have played a role in fostering collaboration between the creative and business communities through the Arts + Business Council’s programming,” said Chellie Cameron, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. “As the Chamber continues to focus on support and advocacy for the growth of Greater Philadelphia’s business community, we know the arts play a critical role in our vibrant economy. I’m confident that this relationship between the creative and business communities will continue to grow and thrive at Business on Board’s new home at La Salle’s Nonprofit Center.”

While The Nonprofit Center works with organizations across the U.S., The Nonprofit Center is dedicated to supporting nonprofits in the Greater Philadelphia region that meet the most critical needs of our communities. Through workshops, leader circles, board trainings, consulting, certificate programs, and an online masters in nonprofit leadership, The Nonprofit Center continues to evolve to meet the needs of nonprofits so they can meet the needs of communities.

“We are proud of our collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce to plan a successful merger and build a future path for Arts + Business Council Programming,” said Nonprofit Center Executive Director Kara Wentworth. “Standing up the phenomenal Business on Board and Inclusive Onboarding programs is the beginning of our work together. We look forward to working collaboratively with nonprofit, foundation, and corporate partners to support our arts and culture ecosystem.”

Critical resources for this transition are supported by funders and sponsors including The Nonprofit Repositioning Fund, Glenmede, The Dina Wind Foundation, Chester County Community Foundation, SEI, and others.

“The Arts + Business Council’s next iteration promises responsive and expanded resources for the arts and culture sector through a shared alignment with NPC on community-driven, anti-racist, and collaborative approaches,” said Liz Thompson, the former director of the Arts + Business Council who will continue as an advisor and consultant to the programming at The Nonprofit Center.

Ajené Livingston, former manager of the Arts + Business Council, joins The Nonprofit Center as manager of arts and regional programs.

Business on Board trains professionals in nonprofit board service and matches them with arts and culture nonprofits seeking board candidates. Professionals seeking to serve on a board and those already serving on a board are equipped with the knowledge, strategies, and tools to maximize their effectiveness and understanding of board leadership. The Nonprofit Center is actively seeking sponsors and partners to make the 2025 year a success.

For further information, and to find out how to be a partner or participant with Business on Board email nonprofitarts@lasalle.edu.