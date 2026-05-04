Ashwin Puri, vice president for athletics and recreation, to leave La Salle University

Ashwin Puri, vice president for athletics and recreation, will be departing his role with the Explorers, a role he has held since July of 2023, for a similar role at St. Joseph’s University, effective May 26, 2026. Puri will be departing La Salle in mid-May.

La Salle will launch a search after spring Commencement exercises to secure a new vice president for athletics and recreation with the ideal candidate starting over the summer.



In the midst of a renaissance as told earlier this year in the article by the Chronicle of Education, La Salle is experiencing record enrollment growth, philanthropic giving, and new academic program generation. Over the last two weeks alone, the University has finished its best Day of Giving on record, securing over $2 million in gifts in 24 hours, signing an exclusive partnership with Univest Financial to provide banking services and open the Univest Financial Fieldhouse, as well as finishing May 1, national decision day, on pace for another record-setting admissions class.

“I want to thank Ash for the recent success we have had in Explorer athletics,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. “We could not be more excited about the trajectory of La Salle University right now and are equally excited about welcoming a new vice president for athletics and recreation who shares our values, is committed to our students-athletes, fully endorses the vision for La Salle’s resurgence, and is wholeheartedly bought-in to the mission of this storied University. The new vice president will have the opportunity to bring to fruition several exciting new projects we have initiated that will benefit student-athletes and non-student-athletes alike.”