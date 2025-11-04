Balancing the boat and the books

Madeline Wanzer, ‘26, a history major with minors in art history, Spanish, political science, and philosophy, has built a college experience defined by curiosity, resilience, and connection. As a member of La Salle’s women’s rowing team, she’s learned that balance isn’t just something you practice on the water — it’s something you live every day.

“I knew I wanted flexible academics, my sport, and financial accessibility,” Wanzer said. “La Salle met those needs, but when I visited, I realized that I also wanted to be part of a community. I went to an Explorer for a Day event and met so many different students, faculty, and staff — all these people who genuinely wanted to know me, not just as a history major or an athlete, but as a person. I knew that was the place I wanted to be.”

At La Salle, Wanzer found that sense of community she was searching for.

“I love the people,” she said. “La Salle is full of kind people in every department and section of the school who are always happy to say hi or help out.”

That warmth and connection have helped sustain her through a demanding schedule that balances rowing, academics, and several leadership roles. Wanzer is a member of the Phi Alpha Theta, the history honor society, Alpha Mu Gamma, the foreign language honor society, an admissions tour guide (ACE), a subject tutor, and serves as the editor of La Salle’s history journal, Histories.

“I study what I love every day,” she said. “Every single day I learn something new. I have amazing professors, tons of support, and the ability to truly figure out what I want my degree to be. You can’t get much better than that.”

Her love of history runs deep — a passion she’s had since childhood.

“I’ve loved history forever,” Wanzer explained. “It’s the study of people and how we’ve become who we are. I’ve always loved figuring out how things happened and learning about people’s stories. Being one of the people who shares those stories and finds them brings me incredible joy.”

As well as the community she settled into, her connection to 20th and Olney and to her chosen sport, runs in the family.

“I was born into rowing,” Wanzer said. “My grandfather rowed for La Salle from 1963 to 1967 and later helped run the Dad Vail Regatta. My parents got involved too, so I basically grew up there — first in a playpen in the announcing tent, then helping my dad at the launch dock when I was five. I took my job very seriously, checking wristbands for rowers,” she said. “Now I’m one of those rowers.”

Wanzer began rowing competitively at 12 with her youth club, Swan Creek, and hasn’t looked back since.

“There’s peace to rowing that I adore,” she said. “Every morning, I get to watch the sunrise over the city skyline and the river — it’s the most gorgeous view in the world. And with every practice, you build this greater sense of self as you try to move perfectly in sync with your teammates. There’s nothing like it.”

Still, the path hasn’t been without challenges. In her sophomore year, Wanzer developed tendinitis in both knees — a painful overuse injury that forced her to step back from rowing.

“I went from the top of the world — the 1V, personal bests, everything I’d worked for — to being in devastating pain every day,” she said. “It killed me to be told there was nothing I could do but rest. But I knew I wasn’t going to stop rowing.”

That determination became her defining strength.

“So, I said, ‘screw it — this is what I want to do, and I’m going to make it happen,’” she said. “It’s work — athletic training every day, careful planning, learning to rest when I hate it — but it’s worth it. For three years I’ve lived with pain, and every year I still find a way to compete. If anything, it’s made me stronger. I’m not scared anymore.”

Through it all, she’s learned to prioritize both her physical and mental health.

“I do a lot of things, and it definitely takes a toll,” Wanzer admitted. “So, I literally schedule time to be with my favorite people — whether it’s eating dinner together or just relaxing. And when I’m busy, I remind myself every day that I love what I do. I’m incredibly lucky to be able to say that. Planning and gratitude keep me going.”

For Wanzer, committing to La Salle and it’s rowing program was an easy choice — and one that’s defined her college experience.

“I chose to commit because I met a team of people who truly cared for each other,” she said. “I came from a high school program that was incredibly close-knit, and I knew I wanted that again. La Salle fit everything else I needed, but the team made all the difference.”

Now, as she prepares for graduation and graduate school, Wanzer reflects on the biggest lesson she’s learned.

“You are the only thing you can control in this world,” she said. “People might disappoint you; injuries will happen. But you decide how to react. I choose to fight for the things I love and look for the good in the world — because if you look for it, you’ll find it. And chances are, you’ll be great along the way.”

-Brandi Camp, ’26.