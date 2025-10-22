Bridging cultures and building careers

For Katherine Braddock, ‘27, and Vicki Mines, MPH ‘26, a summer trip to Belmopan, Belize—organized in partnership with La Salle University and Therapy Abroad—had a profound impact, both personally and professionally.

Therapy Abroad works with educational institutions to organize service-learning trips that allow students to gain both cultural and professional experience.

“Therapy Abroad provided the structure and local connections, while La Salle brought engaged, motivated students eager to learn and provide service,” Kris Ralph, M.S., CCC-SLP, director of the La Salle University Speech-Language-Hearing Community Clinics, said. “Together, it created a meaningful, impactful experience for everyone involved.”

Braddock, a communication sciences and disorders major, and Mines, a public health master’s student, were joined by Candace Robertson-James, DrPH, MPH, director and associate professor in La Salle’s Public Health programs, and Ralph. The group also included two additional public health students and three more communication sciences and disorders students.

Students from both programs were invited to participate, and for Braddock and Mines, the trip represented an opportunity to combine academic learning with service and cultural exploration.

“I wanted to step outside of my comfort zone and gain real-world experience while helping a community in need,” Mines said. “The chance to do that in a different country—while learning alongside classmates from another discipline—was something I couldn’t pass up.”

While in Belmopan, the students worked on discipline-specific projects: public health students led teen community health promotion sessions, while communication sciences and disorders students provided speech-language services for children. The two groups also collaborated at Tykes Camp, a program for children centered on wellness and development.

During the camp, Braddock and her peers conducted speech interventions with children, while Mines and the public health cohort prepared healthy snacks and led physical activity sessions for campers.

Katherine Braddock, ’27, with local children at Tykes Camp in Belize

“I didn’t expect to make much of a difference in just three days,” Braddock said. “However, as we finished our documentation, I was able to see how much progress the kids had made. That moment reminded me why I chose this field, and although I still have a way to go before becoming a speech-language pathologist, this trip gave me a glimpse of what my future work could look like.”

The experience had a similar impact for Mines.

“Seeing the children’s joy and energy every day at camp reminded me of why community engagement is so important,” Mines said. “It was rewarding to know that even small contributions—like teaching healthy habits—can make a lasting difference.”

For the faculty leaders, watching their students put theory into practice was a highlight.

“I was hoping they would get an opportunity to gain experience implementing some of the principles and practices they learned in class while positively impacting the community we served in Belize,” Robertson-James said. “And they did.”

Vicki Mines, MPH ’26, with a local child at Tykes Camp in Belize

Ralph described the experience as “a true mix of service, cultural learning, and interprofessional teamwork.”

Beyond their work with the community, the group also immersed themselves in the culture of Belize.

“Belize is such a beautiful country with kind and welcoming people, and being able to experience their culture is something I will carry with me wherever I go,” Braddock said.

Both Braddock and Mines returned to 20th and Olney with a renewed sense of purpose and a broader worldview.

“This experience completely changed my worldview,” Braddock said. “Traveling to Belize and learning about the culture, as well as the lack of speech therapy services, showed me the importance of this work and the need for more SLPs worldwide.”

Their shared experience underscored the value of cross-cultural learning and collaboration.

“Personally, it was nice to be able to share my skills in public health, but it was also nice to see how others outside the U.S. engage in their community,” Mines said. “Although Belmopan is an under-resourced city, there is a real sense of community and pride among the residents.”

And it wasn’t just the students who came home changed.

“My favorite part was watching the students transform,” Ralph said. “They started off nervous and unsure of what to expect, but by the end they looked like full-blown clinicians, confidently taking charge of their sessions and experiencing the pride that comes with seeing their own growth. The look of accomplishment on their faces is something I’ll never forget.”

-Brandi Camp, ’26, and Naomi Thomas