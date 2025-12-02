Building confidence through care

For Alexis Oommen, ‘27, a nursing student at La Salle University, the journey to becoming a nurse has been one of growth, confidence, and connections. Through the School of Nursing and Health Science’s tight-knit community, hands-on simulations, and supportive faculty, Oommen has developed as not only a future healthcare professional but also as a compassionate communicator.

Oommen describes La Salle’s nursing program as both rigorous and rewarding. She credits the program’s small class sizes, dedicated professors, and realistic simulations for preparing her to handle real-world healthcare scenarios.

“Our professors really care about us,” Oommen shared. “They make sure we’re ready—not just academically, but emotionally—for what we’ll face in the field.”

Her decision to attend La Salle came after visiting campus and attending an open house. Initially considering another university, Oommen found herself drawn to the welcoming atmosphere and personalized learning environment that La Salle offered.

“I immediately felt a sense of belonging,” she explained. “The support here is genuine, and that made my decision easy.”

Although Oommen was initially nervous about patient interactions, she overcame that through clinical experiences and externships, particularly at Jefferson Hospital where she has worked as a nurse extern for nearly a year and a half. These experiences taught her how vital communication and empathy are in nursing.

“It’s not just about treating a condition,” she said. “It’s about connecting with the patient and understanding their needs.”

Like many nursing students, Oommen faces challenges in balancing demanding coursework, clinical hours, and personal life. She relies on block scheduling and strong time management skills to stay organized and maintain balance. She also emphasizes the importance of reaching out for support when needed, crediting her professors and classmates for helping her stay grounded.

When asked about her biggest influence, Oommen immediately mentioned her father.

“He’s my role model,” she said. “His work ethic and encouragement inspire me to keep pushing forward, even on the hardest days.”

Looking ahead, Oommen hopes to pursue a career in critical care nursing, where she can apply the communication, leadership, and patient advocacy skills she has developed at La Salle. Her advice to incoming nursing students is simple yet heartfelt.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help and take every opportunity that comes your way. Each experience helps you grow—not just as a nurse, but as a person,” she said.

Oommen has made the most of La Salle’s commitment to academic excellence and teaching about compassion-centered care. Driven by purpose, grounded in empathy, and ready to make a difference in the lives of others, Oommen embodies what it means to be an Explorer.

-Brandi Camp, ’27