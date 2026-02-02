Building the skills needed to create change 

Alliayh Suber, ‘27, has fully immersed herself in the La Salle experience.

As a junior double majoring in political science and international relations, Suber continues to build and grow the skills needed to be a changemaker as she looks toward a potential career in the federal government.

Suber, who is also a pre-law minor, was drawn to La Salle because of the University’s commitment to student success.

“I could tell by the way the curriculum was set up that it fostered an environment to help students do well and become the best versions of themselves,” she said.

Suber describes her time at the University as transformative. Through lasting friendships and new opportunities, she’s been able to evolve inside and outside of the classroom. Her favorite part of being an Explorer is the strong sense of camaraderie within the community.

“La Salle really feels like a family,” she said. “Everyone is so close, and that makes a difference.”

While dedicated to her academics, she’s also actively involved across campus, serving as a resident assistant and participating in student organizations including Mock Trial, College Democrats, and the Student Government Association.

The Political Science and International Relations program has provided Suber with hands-on experiences that extend beyond classroom lessons. Last spring, she participated in a travel study trip to Washington, D.C., led by International Relations and Political Science Assistant Professor, Mark Thomas, Ph.D. During the trip, Suber and her classmates visited key landmarks including the Capitol Building, the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

The experience also allowed her to meet with staffers from both Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) and Representative Dwight Evans’ (D-PA) offices, tour the Hart and Longworth Buildings, two congressional office buildings in D.C., and engage with professionals working across government and international relations. Suber met a federal circuit judge, a career intelligence officer, strategists from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Ambassador David Kerich of Kenya at the Kenyan Embassy on Embassy Row.

Alliayh Suber, ’27, (left) at her summer internship.

A major takeaway from the trip was the opportunity to apply what she had learned in class to real-world discussions.

“I was able to have real conversations with them about current global issues, like the crisis in Haiti, and whether the U.S. will play a role in helping the nation,” she said.

While Suber’s future career path is still taking shape, she is especially interested in working within the Legislative Branch of the federal government. She spent the summer interning with Montco Works through the Montgomery County Commerce Department, as well as spending some time at the Magesterial District Court in Norristown. These experiences helped clarify that interest in government by allowing her to work on initiatives aimed at improving the lives of local residents.

“That experience, along with my coursework, really influenced me to want to strengthen the connection between the people and those in power,” she said.

While the real-world experiences she’s had as an Explorer helped narrow down what her future career might look like, her time in the classroom has helped build a skillset that will help her when she gets there.

“The program has helped prepare me by exposing us to many of the processes that could be used in the workforce, especially government,” Suber added. “We’ve learned how to write different types of government documents, analyze paperwork, watch real-world situations unfold, work through hypothetical scenarios, and meet people who were once in our place and are now working in government.”

La Salle’s rigorous coursework and supportive resources have equipped Suber with the critical tools she needs for the workforce. Her English, ethics, and sociology courses have strengthened her writing skills and helped her navigate complex, real-world challenges.

“Course-wise and community-wise, I think La Salle has done a very good job of preparing me for my future,” she said.

-Brandi Camp, ’25, M.A. ’26