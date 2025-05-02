“Cancer wasn’t allowed to take my education from me”

For Amber Murray, ’25, the path to becoming a nurse has been a long road spanning two decades—marked by unwavering dedication, resilience, and an unshakable determination to follow a dream that life tried many times to interrupt.

Murray began her college journey right after high school, intent on nursing. But like many, she faced setbacks that delayed her plans. Still, she found her way into healthcare early, starting as a medical records technician at age 20, just as electronic records were becoming the norm. By 2007, she had transitioned into a medical assistant role, supporting physicians across various specialties—from cardiovascular and family medicine to bariatric and colorectal surgery. Her role wasn’t just clerical—it involved everything from assisting in minor procedures to drawing blood, taking patient histories, and navigating insurance authorizations.

Now, at 40, she’s on the verge of graduating with her nursing degree from La Salle University—finishing what she started 20 years ago.

Murray chose La Salle for one reason: the Achieve Program, which offers night and weekend classes for working adults. That structure was essential for someone juggling a full-time job, school, and family responsibilities.

“I’ve been working on my nursing degree on and off for 20 years,” she said. “La Salle’s program made it possible for me to finally finish what I started.”

Her experience, she said, has been “wonderful.” She’s not only poised to graduate at the top of her class, but she’s also gained a deep appreciation for both the curriculum and the people in the program.

“I think it’s amazing that La Salle offers this option for people with full-time jobs, and families—or both,” she added. “Many of my peers are also balancing work, school, and home life.”

Her favorite class was pathophysiology, the science of what goes wrong in the body and how nurses can respond. But it was the med-surg course that gave her the most hands-on hospital experience. Even with nearly two decades in medicine, the transition into nursing education was humbling.

“Connecting the dots between my work and nursing education has been incredible,” she said.

That connection became even more meaningful—and more urgent—when she discovered a lump in her breast in July 2024.

At 39 years old at the time, Murray was too young for a routine screening mammogram, and without a family history, she nearly canceled the appointment. But something didn’t sit right.

“I constantly tell patients, ‘You know your body best. If something feels wrong, get it checked,’” she said. “I couldn’t not follow my own advice.”

That decision likely saved her life. In August—just a week before the start of her senior year—she was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer.

“I told Mindy Tait (Ph.D. and Associate Dean of Nursing), the first person I reached out to at La Salle, that cancer wasn’t allowed to take my education from me,” she said. “We made a plan to keep me enrolled and moving forward.”

Through chemotherapy, surgery, and the targeted drug Herceptin, Murray stayed the course. She even completed her fall clinicals early, ahead of surgery in September 2024. La Salle faculty accommodated her needs, offering remote options and flexible scheduling so she could continue both her education and treatment.

Throughout her battle, Murray has stayed active in the La Salle community. She’s a member of SNAP (Student Nurses’ Association of Pennsylvania), Sigma Theta Tau—the international honor society of nursing—and was recently inducted into the Tri-Alpha Honor Society for first-generation students. Recently, she joined the National Society of Leadership and Success and is preparing for induction into Alpha Epsilon. She’s also been nominated for a senior award at La Salle.

More than the accolades, she credits her support system—her family, colleagues, classmates, and faculty—for lifting her up at every step.

“Don’t give up on your dream,” Murray said. “Life will get in the way. But if you want it badly enough, it’s possible.”

– Rafiga Imanova MBA ’25