Celebrate Black History Month with these on-campus events

Members of the La Salle community can immerse themselves in Black history, past and present, through on-campus discussions, performances, and more.

Check out what’s happening this month to celebrate Black History Month:

Elegance Dance Group Performances

Feb. 3 at Noon (during the men’s basketball game)

Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. (during the women’s basketball game)



Support this new student organization and the Explorers with performances during the games. Learn about events and activities happening throughout Black History Month.

Black History Month Reception at the La Salle University Art Museum

Feb. 5 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

La Salle University Art Museum

The La Salle University Art Museum will host a reception to begin Black History Month activities on campus. Galleries will feature 14 works from the permanent collection by African American artists highlighting the impact of major black artistic movements. Snack and drinks with be served. A discussion will be held to learn more about the artists.

Unapologetically Black Education: Strategies for Dismantling Systems of Domination

Panel discussion organized by Education Department

Feb. 6 from 5– 6:30 p.m.

Dan Rodden Theatre

Join us for a thought-provoking panel discussion, “Unapologetically Black Education: Strategies for Dismantling Systems of Domination.” Explore transformative insights from a diverse panel including scholar Dr. Christopher Rogers, high school educator Hannah Gann, elementary educator Tia James, and parent activist Martiza Guridy as they collectively share strategies to challenge and dismantle systems of domination within the education system. Gain unique perspectives on promoting an unapologetically Black educational experience that empowers and liberates, contributing to a vision of equity and justice in education.

African American Student League Spirit Week

Feb. 12-16

The AASL will host a themed spirit week. Check out the organization’s Instagram for more information on daily themes and activities.

Ted Talk on Black Love facilitated by AASL and Black EXcellence Group

Feb. 15 from 12:30 -2 p.m.

Dan Rodden Theater

Crown Act Tabling (prior to Ted Talk)

Feb. 15 from 12:30-2 p.m.

Outside of Dan Rodden Theater

Learn more about the Crown Act

AASL general meeting and soul food Sunday

Feb. 18 from 4–6 p.m.

Union Dunleavy Room

AASL will provide an evening of soul food and games during its general meeting.

Boyz N The Hood movie showing and discussion

Feb. 19 from TBD

Connelly Library

Attendees will hold a discussion following a film watch party.

Book Discussion of Black Liberation Through Action and Resistance: MOVE

Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Union Music Room



Frederick V. Engram, Ph.D., assistant professor of higher education at Fairleigh Dickinson University, will discuss his book, Black Liberation Through Action and Resistance: MOVE.

Family Feud

Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Dan Rodden Theater

Live game night of Family Feud

Black Town Hall

Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. (tentatively)

Location TBD

Hosted by AASL and the Student Government Association, students will attend a town hall with President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life Gabrielle St. Léger, Ed.D., and Dean of Students TiRease Holmes.

Black History Month Showcase

Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.

Dan Rodden Theater

A showcase where students can perform and display their talents, including spoken word, instruments, model, dance, and more.