Celebrate Black History Month with these on-campus events

Members of the La Salle community can immerse themselves in Black history, past and present, through on-campus discussions, performances, and more.
Check out what’s happening this month to celebrate Black History Month:
Elegance Dance Group Performances
Feb. 3 at Noon (during the men’s basketball game)
Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. (during the women’s basketball game)
Support this new student organization and the Explorers with performances during the games. Learn about events and activities happening throughout Black History Month.
Black History Month Reception at the La Salle University Art Museum
Feb. 5 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
La Salle University Art Museum
The La Salle University Art Museum will host a reception to begin Black History Month activities on campus. Galleries will feature 14 works from the permanent collection by African American artists highlighting the impact of major black artistic movements. Snack and drinks with be served. A discussion will be held to learn more about the artists.
Unapologetically Black Education: Strategies for Dismantling Systems of Domination
Panel discussion organized by Education Department
Feb. 6 from 5– 6:30 p.m.
Dan Rodden Theatre
Join us for a thought-provoking panel discussion, “Unapologetically Black Education: Strategies for Dismantling Systems of Domination.” Explore transformative insights from a diverse panel including scholar Dr. Christopher Rogers, high school educator Hannah Gann, elementary educator Tia James, and parent activist Martiza Guridy as they collectively share strategies to challenge and dismantle systems of domination within the education system. Gain unique perspectives on promoting an unapologetically Black educational experience that empowers and liberates, contributing to a vision of equity and justice in education.
African American Student League Spirit Week
Feb. 12-16
The AASL will host a themed spirit week. Check out the organization’s Instagram for more information on daily themes and activities.
Ted Talk on Black Love facilitated by AASL and Black EXcellence Group
Feb. 15 from 12:30 -2 p.m.
Dan Rodden Theater
Crown Act Tabling (prior to Ted Talk)
Feb. 15 from 12:30-2 p.m.
Outside of Dan Rodden Theater
Learn more about the Crown Act
AASL general meeting and soul food Sunday
Feb. 18 from 4–6 p.m.
Union Dunleavy Room
AASL will provide an evening of soul food and games during its general meeting.
Boyz N The Hood movie showing and discussion
Feb. 19 from TBD
Connelly Library
Attendees will hold a discussion following a film watch party.
Book Discussion of Black Liberation Through Action and Resistance: MOVE
Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.
Union Music Room
Frederick V. Engram, Ph.D., assistant professor of higher education at Fairleigh Dickinson University, will discuss his book, Black Liberation Through Action and Resistance: MOVE.
Family Feud
Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
Dan Rodden Theater
Live game night of Family Feud
Black Town Hall
Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. (tentatively)
Location TBD
Hosted by AASL and the Student Government Association, students will attend a town hall with President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Development and Campus Life Gabrielle St. Léger, Ed.D., and Dean of Students TiRease Holmes.
Black History Month Showcase
Feb. 29 at 6 p.m.
Dan Rodden Theater
A showcase where students can perform and display their talents, including spoken word, instruments, model, dance, and more.