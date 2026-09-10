Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at La Salle 

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the La Salle University community is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with several events happening on campus for everyone to gather, learn, and enjoy the month together.

Started in 1968 as a week of celebrations, Hispanic Heritage Month was extended to encompass an entire month in 1988. The observation recognizes the histories, cultures, and contributions of individuals whose heritage is rooted in Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

Sept. 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month and coincides with the independence anniversaries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days within the period.

From salsa night to personal business stories, keep reading to find out how to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on campus with the Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS) and other community groups.

Salsa Night

Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 to 11 p.m.

Learn to move to the rhythm! Join OLAS and Late Night La Salle in the Union Ballroom for a night of salsa dancing with a live instructor guiding you through the steps. No experience is necessary, just bring your energy.

Karaoke Night

Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Grab the mic and show off your pipes at OLAS’ karaoke night in the Music Room. A relaxed evening of music, laughs, and friends.

Cultura y Commerce

Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Head to the Compass Club to meet the couple behind Oseguera’s, a husband-and-wife duo blending Mexican and Southern-Caribbean flavors into one shared business. Grab a bite and hear about their entrepreneurial journey firsthand.

Rep Your Flag

Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m.

Celebrate heritage and pride! Bring your flag or wear your colors to the Union Patio as BSU and OLAS come together to honor the diverse backgrounds within our community.

Latinx Game Night

Monday, Sept. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Game on! Join OLAS in the Dunleavy Room for a casual night of games, snacks, and good company celebrating Latinx culture and community.

Selena Movie Night

Thursday, Oct. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Come reminisce and celebrate the legacy of the Queen of Tejano music with a screening of Selena in the Dan Rodden Theatre. We’ve got the snacks and fun; you just bring your friends!

Hispanic Heritage Month Wrap-Up: General Body Meeting

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Close out Hispanic Heritage Month on the Union Patio with OLAS! Reflect on the month’s events, celebrate the community built along the way, and hear what’s next for the club.