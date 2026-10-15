Celebrate Homecoming at La Salle University

Homecoming Weekend is quickly approaching at La Salle University, and alumni from across generations are getting ready to show off their Blue and Gold Pride.

Starting on Thursday, Nov. 5 with a Homecoming Kick-Off Event, the weekend is full of events and activities, giving Explorers that opportunity to catch up with old friends, celebrate achievements, and enjoy the community that La Salle is known for.

Keep reading to learn about the weekend’s festivities.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Homecoming Kick-Off Event

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Head to Wissahickon Brewing Company in East Falls to raise a glass with fellow Explorers and kick-off Homecoming festivities! Enjoy an Explorer Ale, a special collaboration between the University and Wissahickon Brewing, and maybe even take some home with you. Learn more and RSVP here.

22nd Annual IT Leadership Award Presentation

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Honor Jon Wagner, ’93, a technologist, entrepreneur, and engineering leader who began his career at La Salle University in the Holroyd Hall Atrium. Learn more and RSVP here.

Friday, Nov. 6

Special Presidential Event (Invite Only)

An invitation-only gathering celebrating La Salle’s past, present, and future. This special evening will mark the beginning of an exciting Homecoming Weekend moment, with more to be revealed and celebrated with the entire La Salle community on Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Class of 1976 50th Reunion

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Members of the Class of 1976 are invited to come together for a luncheon in the Holroyd Hall Atrium to celebrate their 50th reunion. The private reception is a chance to share food, drinks, and special memories, as well as visit with University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. Learn more and RSVP here.

The Explorer’s Tent

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Head to the Quad to join the party! Alumni, faculty, staff, parents, and students will gather for food trucks, drinks, games, and more! This event is free to attend and pay as you go for food and drinks. RSVP here.

Explorer’s Lane

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by Explorer’s Lane on the Quad for a variety of fun and interactive activities hosted by Explorer student groups. Show off Explorer pride, support your peers, and experience the energy of La Salle’s student community in one place.

La Salle Women’s Basketball vs. Loyola Maryland

12 p.m.

Support the Women’s Basketball team in the John E. Glaser Arena at Univest Financial Fieldhouse. Single game tickets will be available for purchase soon.

La Salle Men’s Basketball vs. Long Island University

3:30 p.m.

Cheer on the Men’s Basketball team in the John E. Glaser Arena at Univest Financial Fieldhouse. Single game tickets will be available for purchase soon.

Family Mass

Following the conclusion of the men’s basketball game

Attend Mass in the De La Salle Chapel, starting 15 minutes after the conclusion of the basketball game.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Family Mass

10 a.m.

Conclude Homecoming Weekend by celebrating Mass in the De La Salle Chapel.