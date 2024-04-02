From an educational discussion to a community dinner, learn what it means to be Lasallian. Join La Salle and the Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion for a variety of events and activities from Sunday, April 7 through Friday, April 12.

Learn more about Mission and Heritage Week here.

Feast Day of De La Salle Mass

Sunday, April 7, 5 p.m.

After Mass in the De La Salle Chapel enjoy pretzels and water ice with the Christian Brothers.

Evensong with Lasallian Theme

Tuesday, April 9, 5 p.m.

The event will be held in the De La Salle Chapel.

Just Climate Action: Exploring the Climate Crisis in Our Community

Wednesday, April 10, 3:30-5:00 p.m.

The panel will highlight local and regional climate change manifestations, the intersection of faith, social justice, science, and how individuals can be involved in improving. Panel members will include members of La Salle University and the Olney community.

Community Dinner

Wednesday, April 10, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy an evening with dinner and refreshments with the campus community. The Distinguished Lasallian Educators for 2024 will also be announced.

What is Lasallian Education?

Thursday, April 11, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Brother Carlos Gomez, FSC, will speak about Lasallian higher education in the Union’s Dunleavy Room. When we frequently invoke Lasallian terminology—community, fraternal relationships, spirit of faith and zeal—we can take our pedagogical vision for granted. This presentation invites us to pause and re-engage with what we are about in our educational ministries. Starting from the Lasallian vision of education, the Catholic social teachings of the Church and the writings of Pope Francis this presentation will offer ten horizons “to focus our gaze and enrich our educational proposals” so the next generation will have reasons for faith and reasons to hope. The presentation benefits from a decade of fruitful international conversations on our educational task today, and tomorrow.