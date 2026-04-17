Celebrate Mission and Heritage Week at La Salle University

From Sunday, April 26, to Friday, May 1, the La Salle University community will hold its Mission and Heritage Week to celebrate what it means to be Lasallian.

Through a variety of events and activities, Mission and Heritage Week is a chance for the diverse community of educators and learners at 20th and Olney to reflect on and celebrate the mission and core values of all who learn, live, work, and play at the University.

La Salle is a Lasallian Catholic University, with a commitment to the principal that all knowledge is practical, empowering, and filled with the capacity to change lives.

Join the campus community at the following events for Mission and Heritage Week.

Sunday, April 26

Celebration of Confirmation Mass

5 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel

Join in with the kickoff to Mission and Heritage Week by celebrating members of the Catholic Church as they make final confirmation, followed by dinner and fellowship.

Monday, April 27

Festival of Praise

7 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel

Enjoy an evening of adoration, music, and community. Private confession will also be available. All are welcome!

Tuesday, April 28

Day of Giving

During La Salle’s annual Day of Giving, there will be multiple ways to celebrate with festivities on campus, including a taco truck, goats from the Philly Goat Project, a scavenger hunt, and more! Additional details can be found here.

Memorial Prayer Service

1 p.m. in the La Salle University Art Museum

Gather to honor and remember the La Salle community members who have gone before us during a memorial prayer service.

Community Dinner

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Union Ballroom

Join faculty, staff, and students from across campus for the annual Community Dinner where all can come together as one La Salle community to enjoy a meal and celebrate our shared mission and values.

Wednesday, April 29

Service Opportunity Tabling

12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Union Lobby

Stop by and learn more about service opportunities throughout the community!

Thursday, April 30

Global Bites and Cultural Delights

12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Union Ballroom

Celebrate the cultural diversity represented across the La Salle campus through dishes for the University community to enjoy.

Cake for De La Salle’s Birthday

12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Union Lobby

Enjoy a slice of cake and chat with the De La Salle Christian Brothers as the community celebrates the birthday of our namesake, Saint John Baptist de La Salle.

Mass commemorating the birthday of St. John Baptist de La Salle, followed by the placement of a First Class Relic of de La Salle in the Chapel.

4 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel

Celebrate Mass with the unveiling of a First Class Relic of Saint John Baptist de La Salle.