Celebrate Parent and Family Weekend at 20th and Olney

As Parent and Family Weekend approaches, Explorers and their loved ones can expect a weekend full of fun, activities, and Blue and Gold pride across campus.

Running from Friday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 27, there are activities for everyone to enjoy, from sports fans to foodies.

Keep reading to find out more about what’s scheduled, and those interested in attending can register here.

Friday, Sept. 25

Check-In and Dinner from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a meal at Treetops Café.

Bingo at 8 p.m.

Head to the Union Ballroom for a few rounds of Bingo.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Start the day with Brunch in Treetops Café.

Athletic Tailgate from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fuel up to cheer on the Explorer sports teams with food trucks located between Hank DeVincent Field and McCarthy Stadium.

Rugby at 12 p.m.

Cheer on the Explorers at Hank DeVincent Field as they face Temple.

Men’s Soccer at 1 p.m.

Watch the match against Dayton at McCarthy Stadium.

Cookout on the Quad from 6 to 8 p.m.

Enjoy dinner on the Hansen Quad.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Celebrate a successful weekend with Sunday Brunch in Treetops Café.

Women’s Soccer at 1 p.m.

Cheer on the women’s team against Rhode Island at McCarthy Stadium.

Mass at 5 p.m.

Finish the weekend with an evening service in the De La Salle Chapel.