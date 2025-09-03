Celebrate the Constitution’s 238th birthday

The Constitution is celebrating its 238th birthday, and La Salle University is hosting a panel discussion to help recognize the event. The campus community is invited to attend Unchecked: Separation of Powers and its Viability. Would Madison Recognize It Today? on Tuesday, September 16 in the Holroyd Atrium from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

“It’s the birthday of the Constitution, and as a political scientist, I feel it’s important that we celebrate the foundations of it,” Mark Thomas, Ph.D., said. “We’re going to look at separation of powers, but really the evolution of what many perceive as the president’s unchecked powers, and how it relates back to what Madison and Hamilton and everyone else did when they wrote the Constitution.”

Thomas, an assistant professor of international relations and political science in La Salle’s School of Arts and Sciences, will be moderating a panel discussion between La Salle’s Nicholas Staffieri, J.D., adjunct faculty member, and Fred Foley, Jr., Ph.D., adjunct political science instructor.

As well as the panel discussion, students, staff, and faculty will also be able to participate in themed games and enjoy a slice of birthday cake for Constitution Day. Students who attend will also leave with a party favor: their own copy of the Constitution.

“The day is really there to give people confidence again and remind them what the principles are,” Thomas said. “We do it in a classroom every day, but this day is really a day to bring it forward.”

He hopes that students will gain an appreciation for the Constitution, and the ability to see some of the book and classroom knowledge they have applied during the panel discussion.

Thomas also noted that La Salle has a partnership with Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. Beginning in 2022, teachers from across the US have had a chance to attend the center’s Civil Discourse Summer Institute and receive three credits towards a La Salle master’s degree in education.

-Naomi Thomas