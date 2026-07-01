Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary

When you think about the birth of America, Philadelphia played an incredibly significant role in the nation’s founding.

From the drafting of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 to being named the first and only World Heritage City in the United States in 2015, the City of Brotherly Love has been playing a part in America’s development since the beginning.

As the semiquincentennial approaches, we asked members of the La Salle University community—from professors to Christian Brothers—what they think the significant places, people, and eras from the city and country’s history are.

Alisa Macksey, vice president of mission, diversity, and inclusion, and interim vice president for student development and campus life Brother Robert “Bob” Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ‘72 Jeannine Uribe, Ph.D., RN, associate professor of nursing, director of the DNP program, and accessions director of Museum of Nursing History, Inc. in residence at La Salle SONHS Frank Mosca, Ph.D., dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and associate professor of education Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president of academic affairs, and professor of history

Mark Thomas, Ph.D., assistant professor of international relations and political science TiRease Holmes, dean of students and assistant vice president of student development and campus life Greg Nayor, Ph.D., senior vice president of university strategy Carolyn Greene, Ph.D., director and chief curator of the La Salle University Art Museum Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., chair of the Humanity and Society Department, professor of history

What is your favorite historical site in Philadelphia, and why?

My favorite historical site in Philadelphia is Elfreth’s Alley. It is recognized as the oldest continuously inhabited residential street in the United States dating back to 1702. When you visit Elfreth’s Alley, you can see a representation of early urban life in colonial America. One of the aspects that I enjoy about the alley is that the homes reflect the working-class Philadelphians of the period. Rather than focusing on the Founding Fathers, Elfreth’s Alley provides a unique perspective allowing us to think about the many individuals who contributed to the growth and success of early America. Elfreth’s Alley is preserved as a National Historic Landmark and functions as both a residential street and a museum site, helping interpret over 300 years of Philadelphia’s development.

-Carolyn Greene, Ph.D.

The Philadelphia Art Museum steps are my favorite historical site in Philadelphia. They’re iconic—not just because of their place in film history, but because they represent perseverance and pride for so many people. I always bring guests there and play the Rocky theme song while we run up the steps together. It’s become a personal tradition that turns a simple visit into a shared, memorable experience of energy, fun, and Philly spirit.

-TiRease Holmes

My favorite historical site in Philly is the Assembly Room of Independence Hall, because of the momentous events that happened there: George Washington was appointed Commander in Chief of the Continental Army there (1775), the Declaration of Independence was debated and approved there (1776), and the Constitution was framed and signed there (1787). Perhaps the most historically significant room in the U.S!

-Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D.

The Statue of the Catholic French saint, Joan of Arc by Emmanuel Frémiet, located on 25th Street directly across from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was an 1889 gift from France on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. It represents female valor, heroism, and symbolism of the bond with the French nation and its age of enlightenment whose ideals contributed to the origins of the United States. That bond is also represented in the design of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the buildings along the parkway. Flags of many nations line the parkway, a sign of unity amid planets diversity. We are all members of one human family.

-Br. Bob Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ’72