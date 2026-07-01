Celebrating America’s 250th anniversary

As the country reaches a big birthday milestone, members of the La Salle University community shared what makes Philadelphia, and the nation, what it is today.
When you think about the birth of America, Philadelphia played an incredibly significant role in the nation’s founding.
From the drafting of the Declaration of Independence in 1776 to being named the first and only World Heritage City in the United States in 2015, the City of Brotherly Love has been playing a part in America’s development since the beginning.
As the semiquincentennial approaches, we asked members of the La Salle University community—from professors to Christian Brothers—what they think the significant places, people, and eras from the city and country’s history are.
My favorite historical site in Philadelphia is Elfreth’s Alley. It is recognized as the oldest continuously inhabited residential street in the United States dating back to 1702. When you visit Elfreth’s Alley, you can see a representation of early urban life in colonial America. One of the aspects that I enjoy about the alley is that the homes reflect the working-class Philadelphians of the period. Rather than focusing on the Founding Fathers, Elfreth’s Alley provides a unique perspective allowing us to think about the many individuals who contributed to the growth and success of early America. Elfreth’s Alley is preserved as a National Historic Landmark and functions as both a residential street and a museum site, helping interpret over 300 years of Philadelphia’s development.
-Carolyn Greene, Ph.D.
The Philadelphia Art Museum steps are my favorite historical site in Philadelphia. They’re iconic—not just because of their place in film history, but because they represent perseverance and pride for so many people. I always bring guests there and play the Rocky theme song while we run up the steps together. It’s become a personal tradition that turns a simple visit into a shared, memorable experience of energy, fun, and Philly spirit.
-TiRease Holmes
My favorite historical site in Philly is the Assembly Room of Independence Hall, because of the momentous events that happened there: George Washington was appointed Commander in Chief of the Continental Army there (1775), the Declaration of Independence was debated and approved there (1776), and the Constitution was framed and signed there (1787). Perhaps the most historically significant room in the U.S!
-Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D.
The Statue of the Catholic French saint, Joan of Arc by Emmanuel Frémiet, located on 25th Street directly across from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was an 1889 gift from France on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. It represents female valor, heroism, and symbolism of the bond with the French nation and its age of enlightenment whose ideals contributed to the origins of the United States. That bond is also represented in the design of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the buildings along the parkway. Flags of many nations line the parkway, a sign of unity amid planets diversity. We are all members of one human family.
-Br. Bob Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ’72
As a Philly native, of course I believe Philadelphia is the perfect place to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary because we are the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, and the birthplace of American democracy. Our city holds deep historical significance, rich culture, and iconic foods like cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, and water ice and not to mention Philly sports and die-hard fans. Philadelphia is rich in community, diversity, and traditions.
-TiRease Holmes
Along with other sites, such as Boston, Philadelphia is one of the most important places where historical events occurred for the founding of our country’s independence as well as the creation of our government.
-Alisa Macksey
This is where our forefathers started the arguments that led to the Declaration. It’s the place where people with disagreements about a new nation had to sit together and work something out. We got a final product, but that didn’t end the debate. That feels relevant right now.
-Frank Mosca, Ph.D.
If you take a step back and think about it for a second, you will realize that so many firsts happened right here in Philadelphia. It is the birthplace of America for a reason. To stand on the same ground where our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence; where Betsy Ross made the first flag; where both George Washington and John Adams served as president. Philadelphia is America.
-Greg Nayor, Ph.D.
For someone associated with the revolution and independence, then it’s Alexander Hamilton. He was an extraordinary thinker with an outrageous amount of energy. From Philadelphia history, I’d choose Octavius Catto who was a civil rights activist in the nineteenth century. He organized schools in Philadelphia and insisted on the importance of education.
-Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D.
I would celebrate America’s 250th birthday with George Washington at the City Tavern to see if he was as much of a rock star as First Lady Abigail Adams claimed: “I was struck by General Washington. Dignity with ease. The gentleman and the soldier look agreeably blended in him. Mark his majestic fabric! He’s a temple. Sacred by birth and built by hands divine.”
-Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D.
Of course, I would love to celebrate it with Charles Willson Peale, who fought in the American Revolution and on whose property La Salle is situated. He was an artist, a farmer, and a scientist. He dedicated himself to civic education and promoting civic values through his art and his pursuit of knowledge. He viewed his paintings and the museum he established as means to educating the people toward Virtue and Knowledge. First and foremost, Charles Willson Peale valued the importance of education. He believed democratic government only survives if the people are educated. If he is not available, then John Adams, who was a participant in all the major events of the Founding. I would like to hear how he views what he and the other Founders created. I don’t think he would be surprised…although he would probably be upset the current Senate is considering getting rid of the filibuster.
-Mark Thomas, Ph.D.
I would love to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with Benjamin Franklin, whose presence is noted all around Philadelphia. Since I read Poor Richard’s Almanack, in my early twenties, I have been fascinated by his writings and ideas for self-improvement and moderation, scientific observation, and his civic duty working for the public good. He helped shape many of the systems which are still in place today, such as a hospital, a university, a library, the post office, a philosophical society, the ocean currents, and a fire department. He lived a long life, traveled, and met many people, so I know he would have many stories to tell about how to get people to cooperate in a society and hold onto values for a better society.
-Jeannine Uribe, Ph.D., RN
An iPhone or iPad to represent the digital progress and handheld computers, something relating to AI, a most recent periodical than shows movies, music and culture of today.
-Alisa Macksey
I can think of three important things to include in any time capsule right now. First, an iPhone because whenever this is re-opened, communication will look very differently. Secondly, an EZPass because I also think travel will look very different. Third, and perhaps most importantly, some La Salle swag, of course.
-Greg Nayor, Ph.D.
A laptop computer, a newspaper from July 4 2026, and a map of Philadelphia.
-Mark Thomas, Ph.D.
An iPhone which has opened up communication in so many ways and is portable. A genetic test showing what DNA could determine about the human body’s state of health and genetic background in 2026. I know we will uncover much more in our future as scientists continue their work. A book on elementary school cursive handwriting so that future generations will be able to interpret our documents written in cursive handwriting. We must continue to re-read, interpret, and analyze our ideas and handwritten words from our past. We want others to know our thoughts through our words.
-Jeannine Uribe, Ph.D., RN
Last fall, the La Salle University Art Museum hosted a wonderful scholar, Zara Anishanslin, who recently completed a book The Painter’s Fire: A Forgotten History of the Artists Who Championed the American Revolution. Her research focused on patriotic artists within the American Revolution including women, Black individuals and those of mixed race. There are so many historical figures that contributed to the Revolution that are often overshadowed, and her research helped to highlight the major contribution made by these marginalized groups. So many individuals aided the efforts of the American revolution and better understanding these contributors gives a broader understanding of the entire revolutionary period. This era warrants so much more research, especially when we consider the contribution of underrepresented groups.
-Carolyn Greene, Ph.D.
I think everyone should know more about their local history. The American Revolution and independence were big events, but they played out locally. Everyday people had to make choices about what they believed, whose side they were on, and how they wanted to act. When you pay attention to local history, you can see how complex history really was.
-Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D.
The history of access to education, particularly for underrepresented populations and indigenous groups. The story of who got to participate in American intellectual life, and who didn’t. That story is, of course, still being written.
-Frank Mosca, Ph.D.
As a nation of immigrants, the positive impact of immigration, both in the past and in the present, and the struggle for liberty and justice for all, always deserves our attention so as to preserve the ideals that so many were willing to offer their lives to ensure the preservation and promotion of those ideals.
-Br. Bob Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ’72
-Naomi Thomas