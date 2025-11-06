Celebrating First-Generation Explorers  

On November 8, campuses across the country will celebrate National First-Generation College Student Day, recognizing the achievements and resilience of students who are the first in their families to attend college.

Starting on November 10, the La Salle community is proud to honor these trailblazers during First-Gen Week, with a full schedule of events dedicated to celebrating our First to Explore — the first-generation students, faculty, and staff who continue to inspire us all.

A first-generation college student is defined as someone whose parent(s) or guardian(s) have not completed a bachelor’s degree in the United States. These students are pioneers, opening new doors of opportunity for themselves and future generations.

At La Salle, 33.2% of currently enrolled, full-time, day-students identify as proud first-generation college students.

“We are excited to celebrate during First-Gen Appreciation Week and all year, our First-Generation students! They are not only the First to Explore, but they are also paving the way for those who will come after them,” TiRease Holmes, dean of students and assistant vice president for student development and campus life, said. “As a proud First-Gen student myself, I know the hope, pride, and purpose that comes with this journey. I have no doubt that our First-Gen La Salle Explorers will continue to thrive, make themselves and their families proud, and Be Known For More extraordinary achievements.”

Whether you’re first-gen, a friend, or an ally, everyone is invited to take part in the celebration and show support throughout the week.

The festivities kicked off on Tuesday, November 4, with “Your Voice. Your Vote. Your Legacy.” in the Union Lobby, where students picked up a “My First-Gen Vote Matters” sticker and civic engagement resources.

A First to Explore bear from the 2024 First Gen Week Build-A-Bear event.

Highlights of the week include Legends in the Making: National First-Gen Day Celebration at the Homecoming basketball game on Saturday, November 8, where all first-gen Explorers are invited to stand and be honored during halftime, Honoring the Journey: Brick by Brick, a brick dedication ceremony on Monday, November 10 at the Tom Gola Plaza, and a Wellness Hour with Tri Alpha on Tuesday, November 11.

The week continues with an information session about the Tri Alpha Honor Society on November 12, a Build-a-Bear, Build-a-Community event on November 13, and concludes with Write It Forward: Inspiring Notes from First-Gens on Friday, November 14.

National First-Generation College Student Day is a time to reflect, connect, and celebrate the perseverance and achievements of our first-gen community. Join us as we honor those who are truly First to Explore—the students, faculty, and staff who continue to lead the way and inspire others to dream big.

-Brandi Camp, ’26