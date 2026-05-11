Celebrating the Class of 2026 at La Salle University’s Commencement Weekend

While clouds filled the sky on Saturday, May 9, Explorer pride shined through during the 163rd La Salle University Commencement Ceremonies, celebrating the hard work and achievements of the Class of 2026.

Over 1,000 associate, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees were conferred across the two ceremonies, with the achievements of graduating Explorers being celebrated by family and friends.

Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D.

University President, Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., spoke to the undergraduates in the morning about the tools their Lasallian education provided them with that will help them face the uncertainty in the world and succeed.

“As Explorers, you have the tools that you need to quiet the noise and find your path. The education you received from your faculty, staff, and mentors will enable you to think critically, solve problems, and be innovative in ways that will anchor you and make you a force for good,” he said. “La Salle University graduates can take on anything that comes their way. You’ve got the perseverance, the grit, the knowledge, and the skills to get where you want to go.”

David McShane, MFA, ‘88, muralist and senior mural production advisor at Mural Arts Philadelphia, who gave the undergraduate student speech at his own La Salle commencement, was awarded an honorary degree of Doctorate of Humane Letters at the undergraduate ceremony. He spoke to the graduating seniors about his life as an artist and the importance of hope and creativity to improve the surrounding world.

David McShane, MFA, ‘88, muralist and senior mural production advisor at Mural Arts Philadelphia.

“Whenever possible, I invite you to take a moment to notice your brilliance and your significance. This is both a hopeful and revolutionary act. Search for beauty and find it, and I think you’ll see that this will enhance your life significantly,” he said. “Then, decide to add to that beauty in whatever way you can, and I think you’ll discover that that will enhance everyone else’s life immeasurably.”

The undergraduate Class of 2026 heard from Katie McGovern, ‘26, a Bioengineering 4+1 major, who spoke to her classmates about the opportunities that La Salle presented them with to excel during their journey at 20th and Olney.

“La Salle gives us the opportunity to be known for more. More: going the extra mile in research, internships, education, and most importantly, in our relationships with others,” she said. “As soon to be La Salle graduates, we have the toolbox to be known for more than just our personality traits and the knowledge we have learned from our education, our majors and minors, but what we will do with this toolbox.”

Katie McGovern, ‘26.

McGovern, who was preceded at La Salle by her parents and attended with her sisters, also highlighted the importance of the campus community that makes Explorers’ college years so special.

“Our Lasallian community is yet another piece of La Salle that has made our college experience unique and filled with love,” she said. “Our friends, families, student peers, professors, faculty, administration, staff, and the Philadelphia community are the people that make the place.”

The ceremony opened with an invocation from Madison Moore, ‘26, and the national anthem sung by Dang Nguyen, ‘26, and Abigail Grisworld, ‘26. Haylie Doan, ‘26, read the closing prayer.

A sprinkling of rain during the graduate ceremony did nothing to dampen the achievements and excitement of the Explorers and their guests.

Allen began the ceremony with a rousing call to action for the graduate students to continue to make change and be a force, even amidst the challenges they may face.

“A post-secondary degree means something in today’s world. It likely means that you will have earned the opportunity to take on roles of increasing responsibility and to solve challenges and problems that have great levels of complexity,” he said. “Graduates, be changemakers. Continue to work toward your dreams and goals. And most importantly, do it all with the guidance of your Lasallian values.”

Judith Spires, ‘75, MBA ‘09.

Judith Spires, ‘75, MBA ‘09, addressed the graduate students and their guests in the afternoon ceremony, sharing her wisdom, advice, and the lessons she’s learned throughout her career that have helped her to succeed.

Brandi Camp, ‘25, M.A. ‘26, opened the ceremony with the invocation and Yolanda Clarke, ‘23, M.A. ‘26, delivered the closing prayer.

Leslie Davila, ‘97, president of the La Salle University Alumni Association, concluded both ceremonies by welcoming the graduates into this next phase of their Explorer journey.

“You have forged your way, and you are resilient! As you take on your next adventure, don’t ever forget the lasting relationships you’ve created at La Salle, and more important the sense of community that we all share today on this beautiful campus,” she said. “Our Alumni Association will remain your constant connection to La Salle as we move forward together.”

-Naomi Thomas