Celebration of Faculty Achievement

The La Salle community gathered on April 24, 2025, to recognize faculty for their accomplishments as teachers, scholars, and valued members of the La Salle community.

President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., and Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., paid tribute to this year’s recipients and retirees.

“I want to offer a word of thanks from me personally and on behalf of my colleagues on the leadership team,” Allen said. “I want to say thank you for your continued commitment to this University, for your continued service to this University and to our students, and for continued your scholarship.”

Presidential Teaching Award (part-time)

Presented to an adjunct faculty member who has taught at La Salle for at least five semesters.

Patricia Geary, MSN, R.N., CCTC

Lecturer

Presidential Teaching Award (full-time)

Presented to a full-time faculty member who has taught at La Salle for less than 10 years at the time of nomination.

Thomas Adams, Ph.D., CPA, CGMA

Associate Professor of Accounting

Distinguished Faculty Service Award

Given for exceptional involvement in and devotion to the good of the University community, for collegial contributions that advance the University’s mission, and for leadership in building a Lasallian sense of fellowship either among the branches of the University or between the University and the larger community to which La Salle belongs.

Joel Garver, Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Philosophy

Distinguished Faculty Scholarship Award

Recognizes and honors excellence in scholarship completed across a faculty member’s career at La Salle University.

Siobhan Conaty, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Art History

Candidate awarded tenure

J. Manuel Gómez, Ph.D.

Associate Professor

Candidates Awarded Promotion to the Rank of Professor

Sharon Lee Armstrong, Ph.D.

John Hymers, Ph.D.

Candidates Awarded Tenure and Promotion to the Rank of Associate Professor

Tom Adams, Ph.D., CPA, CGMA

Patrick Coyle, Ph.D.

Rachel McCabe, Ph.D.

Trent McLaurin, Ph.D.

Faculty Retirements