Christian Brother’s Scholarship recipient leads his life guided by the Lasallian spirit

January 26, 2024

Charles Ireland, ’25, is studying political science, philosophy, and economics major at La Salle. 

When it came to finding the right college Charles Ireland, ’25, shot and scored. 

The political science, philosophy, and economics major with minors in Black studies and Spanish, came to La Salle already familiar with Lasallian values. He attended La Salle College High School growing up in Glenside, Pa., and continued his faith at the University where he was awarded the Christian Brother’s Scholarship. The Christian Brother’s Scholarship is given to incoming first-year students who have had an extensive community service background and plan to continue acts of service at La Salle with the Christian Brothers.  

Outside of the classroom, Ireland grew up playing basketball and found a way to stay on the court in college. He was interested in playing NCAA Division 1 basketball and made a connection with the coaches at La Salle who invited him to summer practices and workouts. Before school started, he officially secured a spot on the men’s basketball team as a walk on.  

“La Salle gave me the ability to go to school through the Christian Brothers Scholarship, and I had the opportunity to play basketball,” he said of his decision to enroll.  

Ireland stays involved in other extracurriculars on campus as well. He is a representative for the Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS), involved in the African American Student League (AASL), and on the Student-Athlete Advisor Committee.  

“I feel like I have been supported in all aspects throughout my time at La Salle.”

Ireland stays busy, but always makes sure to find the time for everything he’s involved in at La Salle.  

“Hard work, commitment, never quitting something you start—I am big on that,” he said. “I’ll say loyalty to whatever I am doing. It can be loyalty to a person, it can be loyalty to a job.” 

Ireland plans to attend graduate school after graduation and with a aim of being a sports agent. He feels that La Salle is setting him on the right path to achieve his career goals. With encouragement and support from his basketball team and advisors such as Brother Michael McGinniss, F.S.C., Ph.D., he is looked out for in and outside of the classroom. 

“I feel supported. I think La Salle does a good job of doing that. Since it is a smaller community, they can be more focused on the individual student, so I feel like I have been supported in all aspects throughout my time at La Salle.” 