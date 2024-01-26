Christian Brother’s Scholarship recipient leads his life guided by the Lasallian spirit

When it came to finding the right college Charles Ireland, ’25, shot and scored.

The political science, philosophy, and economics major with minors in Black studies and Spanish, came to La Salle already familiar with Lasallian values. He attended La Salle College High School growing up in Glenside, Pa., and continued his faith at the University where he was awarded the Christian Brother’s Scholarship. The Christian Brother’s Scholarship is given to incoming first-year students who have had an extensive community service background and plan to continue acts of service at La Salle with the Christian Brothers.

Outside of the classroom, Ireland grew up playing basketball and found a way to stay on the court in college. He was interested in playing NCAA Division 1 basketball and made a connection with the coaches at La Salle who invited him to summer practices and workouts. Before school started, he officially secured a spot on the men’s basketball team as a walk on.

“La Salle gave me the ability to go to school through the Christian Brothers Scholarship, and I had the opportunity to play basketball,” he said of his decision to enroll.

Ireland stays involved in other extracurriculars on campus as well. He is a representative for the Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS), involved in the African American Student League (AASL), and on the Student-Athlete Advisor Committee.