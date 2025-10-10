Class Notes

Donald F. McAvoy, Jr., ’64, and his wife, Katherine, were married 59 years on June 9, 2025.
John J. Sweeder Ed.D., ’71, published his third book of poetry, Upwellings: and Other Poems.
Robert I. Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ’72, and The Christian Brothers Conference launched his new book A
Charism Ever New in February 2025.
Roger Barth, Ph.D., ’73, coauthored a textbook on beer brewing: Mastering Brewing Science, 2nd Edition. This is his fifth book. Barth retired in 2021 after 36 years on the faculty of West Chester University.
Michael A. Lopacki, ’77, and his wife, Judy, are celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary this year.
Diamantino P. Machado, Ph.D. ’77, published a book The Making of a People by Systemic Autocracy.
Donald Lester Moore, ’77, spent his working life in the field of manufacturing information systems. After retiring, he decided to write a book on his specialty in ERP systems. The book is titled The Evolution of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Don and his wife Roseann live close to their kids and grandchildren in Ephrata, Pa.
Donald J. Rongione, ’77, and Maryellen Kueny, ’79, who met at La Salle, celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this year.
Naomi J. Halas, Ph.D., ’80, was awarded the 2025 Franklin Medal in Chemistry by the Franklin Institute.
Steven M. Schiff, ’80, has been featured in several publications including: “Liberty Hill Independent Monthly” and “Liberty Hill EDC” regarding his incredible work with the Liberty Hill Entrepreneurship program.
Janine M. Mariscotti, ’81, was awarded professor emerita status after more than 30 years serving as assistant professor in the Department of Social Work at La Salle University. She is one of three generations of Lasallian alumni along with her father, John Mariscotti, ’63, and her daughter, Julia Hartman, ’10. Janine has held many roles in the department and was a recipient of the Lindback Award for distinguished teaching.
Mark A. Turner, ’85, published a leadership memoir covering the ups, downs, and lessons learned over his time at WSFS Bank, Philadelphia’s largest, oldest locally headquartered bank, where he was CEO and chair for 13 years. The book, The Path to Sustained Excellence: Strategy, Culture and
Team: The Story of WSFS into the 21st Century, shares his insights for leaders in any organization and students embarking on their careers in business, banking, and beyond.
John Stephen Grady, Jr., ’89, senior vice president and Northeast region executive of Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, was named to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Economic and Community Advisory Council (ECAC) in April 2025.
Robert John Schaefer, FSC, ’89, was appointed to a second term as Visitor of the District of Eastern North America (DENA), beginning July 1, 2025 and ending on June 30, 2029.
Nicole L. Johnson, ’92, became one of the coauthors of When God Calls: Transforming Ordinary Lives for Extraordinary. The authors of this book talk about biblical stories and tell how the same God spoke into their lives and caused them to prosper.
Christine Elizabeth Dustin, ’96, graduated from University of Maryland, Global Campus, with a Master of Science degree in emergency management. She is currently working for the Office of Child and Youth Protection in the Archdiocese of Baltimore as a compliance coordinator.
Brian Anthony Schaller, MBA, CPA, ’97, president of Wawa, was named to The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Economic and Community Advisory Council (ECAC) in April 2025.
Keryn M. Cerniglia, Ed.D., ’99, received her doctorate in educational leadership, grades K-12, from Aspen University.
Benjamin Kerr, M.A. ’20, ’99, has been an actor since 1998 when he joined the MASQUE and has remained active ever since. When not acting, he is the talent acquisition coordinator at AmeriHealth Caritas.
Joseph P. Mallee, III, ’00, was named head of MassMutual Financial Advisors where he will be responsible for all aspects of the distribution channel and the successful delivery of the team’s goals.
Beth A. Staples, ’00, was promoted to associate professor of English with tenure at Washington and Lee University where she runs the literary magazine Shenandoah and teaches creative writing.
Andy Cushman, MBA ’11, ’01, rejoined Philadelphia-based Urban Engineers as Director of Business Development and Proposals. In his new role, Andy will lead strategic growth, marketing, and proposal development. With more than 20 years of experience in the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, he brings a collaborative, results-driven mindset to one of Philadelphia’s leading engineering firms.
Jeremy Uhrich, ’01, when not teaching middle school English, is an author, high school basketball referee, homemade ice cream chef, DJ at Juniata College home football games, and Deacon at his church. His published children’s books include Kobe, Super Sammie Saves the Day, Santi’s Slumber Party!, and Appropriate Behavior Counts: A Guide for Young Athletes. He is also the co-founder of a cookie kindness nonprofit organization that he developed during COVID-19.
Timothy Michael Boyle, ’03, relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he can be found skiing and helming the web department for KÜHL.
John L. Horcher, Jr., ’04, was named B. F. Saul Insurance’s new commercial lines producer.
Mary Suzanne Himmelstein, Ph.D., ’06, received the Social-Personality-Health Network award for outstanding research contributions to health and social psychology. She was also promoted to associate professor with tenure of psychological sciences at Kent State University.
Kevin Joseph Lagowski, ’06, recently authored his first published book, Ghosts and Eerie Legends of Chester County, Pennsylvania through Schiffer Publishing.
Angela Veria Harris, ’08, received the Debrah Farnell Rising Star award from the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Greater DC Chapter and was recognized as one of the Top 15 Coaches in Washington, D.C., by Influence Digest.
Michael Andrew Petty, ’08, was promoted to detective sergeant of the Special Investigations Unit for the St. Louis County Police Department.
Steven B. Patton, ’12, coached the Villanova University’s National Trial Team to a win and secured two bids to the prestigious Texas Young Lawyers Association National Trial Competition in April 2025. Steve is an attorney at McMonagle Perri McHugh Mischak Davis.
Mickey Kelly, ’15, married Hanna Kelly on June 13, 2025, and they are expecting a new
addition to the family in May 2026.
Selena M. (Bemak) Austin, ’19, M.A. ’22, and James Austin, ’19, got married on July 19, 2024. The couple met in the Honors Program at La Salle.
Christopher Spalding, ’20, MBA ’22, and Victoria (Goodman), ’20, got married on April 4, 2024, after meeting in the Honors Program their freshman year.
Bridget Ruskey, ’21, had her jersey numbers retired for three sports at Middle Township High School for lacrosse (No. 21), soccer (No. 12), and basketball (No. 5). She holds the N.J. state
record of 485 goals in lacrosse, the same sport she played at La Salle.
Ava Amelia Clune, ’22, accepted a job at a private bilingual school in Bratislava, Slovakia, for next school year where she will be teaching English, history, and geography to middle school students.
Arokia Anita Vincent, Th.D., ’23, was appointed director of the Center for Children and Theology.
Christie Angelina Perkins, ’24, started a new position as an ER nurse at Bryn Mawr Hospital in September 2024, the same hospital she was born at.