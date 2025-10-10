Class Notes

John J. Sweeder Ed.D., ’71, published his third book of poetry, Upwellings: and Other Poems.

Robert I. Schieler, FSC, Ed.D., ’72, and The Christian Brothers Conference launched his new book A

Charism Ever New in February 2025.

Roger Barth, Ph.D., ’73, coauthored a textbook on beer brewing: Mastering Brewing Science, 2nd Edition. This is his fifth book. Barth retired in 2021 after 36 years on the faculty of West Chester University.

Michael A. Lopacki, ’77, and his wife, Judy, are celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary this year.

Diamantino P. Machado, Ph.D. ’77, published a book The Making of a People by Systemic Autocracy.

Donald Lester Moore, ’77, spent his working life in the field of manufacturing information systems. After retiring, he decided to write a book on his specialty in ERP systems. The book is titled The Evolution of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Don and his wife Roseann live close to their kids and grandchildren in Ephrata, Pa.

Donald J. Rongione, ’77, and Maryellen Kueny, ’79, who met at La Salle, celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this year.