Class Notes

Maj. Eric F. Buer, ’00, has released a memoir about flying attack helicopters in the opening days and weeks of the war in Iraq, Ghosts of Baghdad Marine Corps Gunships on the Opening Days of the Iraq War.

Cheryl L. (Giannattasio) Knauer, ’00, completed the 2023 Effective Impact Mentoring Program through the Executive Alliance, a catalyst for women leaders in Maryland. The Executive Alliance Mentoring Program is a transformational year-long experience that provides individual guidance and professional skills to help mid-level women achieve their career goals.

Lenora C. (Thrower) Lewis, ’02, married Kevin Lewis on Dec. 3, 2022. Lenora was recently promoted to Editing Manager at ECG.

Elizabeth M. (Reed) Buck, M.D., ’03, graduated from the University of Washington Medical School in 2020 and has now completed her Family Medicine Residency Program. She began her Family Medicine with OB practice in October 2023 at Columbia Valley Community Health in East Wenatchee, Wash.

Margaret A. Kane, ’03, president and CEO of Signature 57 and host city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, was awarded Starfinder’s Visionary Leader Award.

Joanna E. McClinton, Esq., ’03, became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber’s top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.

Douglas I. Oliver, ’03, announced that he was promoted to senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and external affairs at PECO in June 2023.

Allison M. (Gaddess) Kleinschmidt, ’04, has written an illustrated hardcover children’s book entitled Goodnight NICU, available for purchase from major online retailers including Barnes & Noble and Walmart. Allison and her husband, Tom, welcomed their second child, a

baby boy, at just 29 weeks in 2013. Daniel spent 55 days in the NICU, inspiring Allison, a writer, to pen this heartfelt book for preemie parents everywhere and give them the words they may be longing for as they wish their babies sweet dreams in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Maj. Timothy C. Warner, ’04, joined the United States Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis, Minn., as an assistant United States attorney. He is assigned to the Narcotics and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force section.

Matthew P. Cosgrove, ’06, a product support manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MRPA) Program Office (PMA-290), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program Award).

Ricardo R. Johnson, Esq., ’07, was appointed to the Health Services Cost Review Commission by Governor Wes Moore of Maryland.

Amy M. (Berger) Barca, Esq., ’08, and Richard J. Barca, Esq., ’08, welcomed their son, Lorenzo Roman, in March 2023.

Elizabeth A. Crawford, ’09, became an investigative and enterprise reporter at CBS3 Philadelphia.

Terence J. McClain, ’09, accepted the position of airspace integration, test, and demonstration lead for the Urban Air Mobility Project at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton Roads, Va.