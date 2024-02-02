Class Notes

COL Louis J. Schott, USMC Retired, ’43, received a Silver Star Medal, the Nation’s third highest award, in recognition of his battlefield gallantry displayed during combat operations in Okinawa on June 20, 1945. Colonel Schott is 102 years old.
John N. Stathakis, D.O., ’59, welcomed twin granddaughters.
David P. Cullen, ’64, became a grandfather in 2020.
Bruce R. Dych, ’64, Design Fabrication, Inc., the company he founded and is still a partner of, celebrated 50 years in business in August 2023. The company is located in Madison Heights, Mich, and can be found online at DFABDesign.com.
James W. Sisk Jr., ’66 , saw his son, Bradley Sisk, get married in January to Andrea Solak.
Daniel P. Clark, ’68, has been retired for 22 years. He lives in the Four Seasons at Galloway, N.J., 55 & older community. He is 86 and is still active.
Dietrich F. Koletty, ’70, and his wife, Barbara, became first time great grandparents to Luke Patrick Blanchard.
Ralph J. Teti, Esq., ’70, was selected for inclusion in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Robert G. Sneath Jr., ’71, sold his company, Penn Wire Products, on Jan. 1, 2023.
Charles F. Cerveny, ’77, retired Nov. 30, 2020, from Johnson Matthey after 43 years.
Naomi J. Halas, Ph.D., ’80, was promoted to University Professor by Rice University, the institution’s highest academic rank. She becomes only the 10th person and second woman to earn the title in Rice’s 111-year history.
Daniel J. Tann, Esq., ’82, was appointed as chairman of the Solo and Small Firm Committee of the Philadelphia Bar Association. Daniel is the principal of the Law Offices of Daniel J. Tann, a Philadelphia Center City general practice firm; known as “The Attorneys For All Generations.”
Michael J. Wagner, ’82, has retired from a 41-year aviation career. He recently accepted a position as the Marriage & Family Life Pastor
at Coastline Community Church in Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.
Charles F. Barbera, M.D., ’86, was included in Becker’s 2023 edition of its Physician Leaders to Know list.
David E. Greed, ’89, was named Philadelphia Office Managing Partner and PA HUB Leader for KPMG effective July 1, 2023.
David M. McGovern, ’90, was ordained permanent deacon for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia on, June 10, 2023, in the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul during Mass celebrated by Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez.
Michael F. Gilronan, ’90, married Sadi (Van Buren) Gilronan in September 2022, and was joined for the occasion by several of Mike’s La Salle classmates and lifelong friends. Mike also began a new job at Takeda Pharmaceuticals as Platform Success Manager.
John J. Gallagher, DNP, RN, CCNS, CCRN-K, TCRN, RRT, FCCM, ’91, received Fellowship into the American Academy of Nursing.
Brennan M. Marion, ’91, was named to the Penn State Real Estate Advisory Board.
Dr. Howard F. Campbell, Jr., ’94, has recently retired from the field of education. He has worked in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Milan, Italy. He held positions as a classroom teacher, building administrator, superintendent, college professor, and legal counsel to school boards. He will be retiring and will live overseas.
Daniel P. Brown, ’96, announced his promotion at Independence Blue Cross (Independence) to vice president of provider reimbursement analysis and administration.
John C. Bukey, ’97, retired as CRNP 2021.
Daniel E. Rhoton, ’98, was named as a 2022 Most Admired CEO in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Damian S. Giletto, ’99, won first place in two categories in the Maryland-Delaware-DC 2022 Press Association. Awards: News-Driven Multimedia Storytelling, Division A, and Features-Driven Multimedia Storytelling, Division A.
Maj. Eric F. Buer, ’00, has released a memoir about flying attack helicopters in the opening days and weeks of the war in Iraq, Ghosts of Baghdad Marine Corps Gunships on the Opening Days of the Iraq War.
Cheryl L. (Giannattasio) Knauer, ’00, completed the 2023 Effective Impact Mentoring Program through the Executive Alliance, a catalyst for women leaders in Maryland. The Executive Alliance Mentoring Program is a transformational year-long experience that provides individual guidance and professional skills to help mid-level women achieve their career goals.
Lenora C. (Thrower) Lewis, ’02, married Kevin Lewis on Dec. 3, 2022. Lenora was recently promoted to Editing Manager at ECG.
Elizabeth M. (Reed) Buck, M.D., ’03, graduated from the University of Washington Medical School in 2020 and has now completed her Family Medicine Residency Program. She began her Family Medicine with OB practice in October 2023 at Columbia Valley Community Health in East Wenatchee, Wash.
Margaret A. Kane, ’03, president and CEO of Signature 57 and host city executive for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, was awarded Starfinder’s Visionary Leader Award.
Joanna E. McClinton, Esq., ’03, became the first woman to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House, ascending to the chamber’s top position on the strength of a fresh one-vote Democratic majority.
Douglas I. Oliver, ’03, announced that he was promoted to senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and external affairs at PECO in June 2023.
Allison M. (Gaddess) Kleinschmidt, ’04, has written an illustrated hardcover children’s book entitled Goodnight NICU, available for purchase from major online retailers including Barnes & Noble and Walmart. Allison and her husband, Tom, welcomed their second child, a
baby boy, at just 29 weeks in 2013. Daniel spent 55 days in the NICU, inspiring Allison, a writer, to pen this heartfelt book for preemie parents everywhere and give them the words they may be longing for as they wish their babies sweet dreams in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Maj. Timothy C. Warner, ’04, joined the United States Attorney’s Office in Minneapolis, Minn., as an assistant United States attorney. He is assigned to the Narcotics and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force section.
Matthew P. Cosgrove, ’06, a product support manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MRPA) Program Office (PMA-290), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program Award).
Ricardo R. Johnson, Esq., ’07, was appointed to the Health Services Cost Review Commission by Governor Wes Moore of Maryland.
Amy M. (Berger) Barca, Esq., ’08, and Richard J. Barca, Esq., ’08, welcomed their son, Lorenzo Roman, in March 2023.
Elizabeth A. Crawford, ’09, became an investigative and enterprise reporter at CBS3 Philadelphia.
Terence J. McClain, ’09, accepted the position of airspace integration, test, and demonstration lead for the Urban Air Mobility Project at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton Roads, Va.
John R. DiPompeo Jr., ’10, and Stephen Coulter, ’11, met at La Salle University 13 years ago in 2009 and celebrated their wedding in Ocean City, N.J., on Oct. 7, 2022.
John M. Kalinowski, ’10, was inducted into the New Jersey Lacrosse Hall of Fame on July 17, 2023.
Christine S. Diana, Esq., ’11, made partner at Jones Jones LLC in New York City on Jan. 1, 2023.
Tarik S. Khan, Ph.D., RN, FNP-BC, ’11, is a nurse practitioner, whose work was captured in the award-winning documentary Angel Dose. The 25-minute documentary premiered May 23, 2023, and can be viewed on KERA.
James M. O’Neill, ’11, and Kelly M. (Forrest) O’Neill, ’11, met at La Salle 15 years ago in 2008. Now married with three kids, they host an annual La Salle Friends Pool Party at their home in Mullica Hill, N.J. On July 22, 2023, a large group of La Salle alumni, significant others, and their children joined together to celebrate another year of fun and friendship.
Matthew Taylor, ’11, married Annie Korp, ’13, on May 5, 2023, and celebrated with many La Salle alumni family and friends.
James P. Austin, ’19, and Selena Bemak, ’19, got engaged on June 3, 2023. The couple met in the Honors Program at La Salle.
Corey A. Summers, ’20, was inducted into Marquis Who’s Who.