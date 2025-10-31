Coming Home to 20th and Olney

Leslie Davila, ’97, has long been guided by the Lasallian values of faith, service, and community—first as a student finding her voice on campus, and now as President of La Salle University’s Alumni Association Board. For her, La Salle is so much more than a university—it’s where she found her purpose, her community, and her passion for giving back. In this conversation, Leslie reflects on her favorite memories, the impact of her education, and what inspires her to support fellow Explorers and strengthen the alumni network that helped shape her own path.

What initially brought you to La Salle?

I initially came to La Salle for the academic programming offered as well as the size of the campus and classes . From the moment I stepped onto campus for freshman orientation, I found a sense of community and purpose. I began to learn more about the university’s mission of service, leadership, and academic excellence and how those values were lived out by students, faculty, and alumni. It wasn’t just about earning a degree; it was about becoming part of something bigger. That feeling of belonging and the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally made it clear that I made the right choice.

Do you have a favorite memory from your time at La Salle?

One of my favorite memories from my time at La Salle is walking across campus and always running into friends, professors, mentors, all the people who genuinely cared about me and made me feel seen. As a first-generation Latina student, that sense of community meant everything. I remember late nights studying in the library, cheering on our teams, and the quiet moments of reflection on the quad watching the squirrels. Each experience helped shape who I am today. It wasn’t just about academics, it was about growing as a person, building lifelong friendships, and finding my voice.

How has La Salle’s mission of faith, service, and community shaped your career?

La Salle’s mission of faith, service, and community has been a guiding force throughout my career. It instilled in me a deep commitment to lead with integrity, to serve others with compassion, and to build inclusive spaces where people feel seen and valued. As a mission-driven leader, those values have helped me to define my “why” of making a difference, uplifting others, and staying grounded in purpose. They also inspired me to become an educator later in my career, a job where I could live out those principles every semester by mentoring students, fostering growth, and creating environments where learning is rooted in empathy and connection.

What made you want to return in a leadership role as a member, and now President, of the Alumni Association Board to support La Salle students and alumni?

La Salle was more than just a university, it was a place where I found opportunity, belonging, and support. Returning as a board member, and now serving as President of the Alumni Association Board, is my way of honoring that experience and helping ensure others feel that same sense of welcome and empowerment. I know firsthand how transformative a Lasallian education can be, and I am passionate about creating opportunities for students and alumni to connect, grow, and thrive.

Homecoming is right around the corner, and I know you’re excited for it! What do you say to alumni who haven’t made it back to 20th and Olney in some time?

Homecoming is such a special time at La Salle. It is more than just a weekend of events, it is a celebration of our shared history, our community, and the spirit that makes 20th and Olney feel like home. To alumni who haven’t been back in a while, I’d say: now is the perfect moment to reconnect. Whether you graduated five years ago or fifty, your presence matters. Come see how campus has evolved, meet today’s students, and rediscover the energy and heart of La Salle. We’ve missed you and we can’t wait to welcome you back!

Anything else you would like to add?

I would just add that La Salle is a place where lifelong connections are made not just during your time as a student, but well beyond graduation. One of the most rewarding parts of being involved with the Alumni Association Board is seeing how those connections evolve and grow. Whether it is mentoring a student, attending a reunion, or collaborating with fellow alumni professionally, there are so many ways to stay engaged. I encourage everyone to find the path that feels right for them because staying connected to La Salle isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about continuing to build something meaningful together.