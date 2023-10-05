Communication Sciences and Disorders student accepted into national undergraduate research program

A childhood experience inspired Katie Young, ’24, M.S. ’25, to pursue the field of communication sciences and disorders.

The Explorer from Lewes, Del., saw a speech therapist as a child for stuttering. As her childhood stuttering resolved and she became confident onstage as a high school theater student, she was inspired to help others.

“I wanted to give back to the community that gave me back my voice,” she said.

Young’s most recent research work led to her acceptance into the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) PROmoting the next GENeration of Researchers (PROGENY) program. She was recognized as one of the top 10 who receive the highest scores from the Convention Program Committee.

An early visit to La Salle confirmed its communication sciences and disorders program was the right place for Young. She remembers speaking with a student at an open house who shared how the faculty were readily available to answer questions and act as mentors. Young is having the same experience with faculty and feels that they’re not here to teach, but to make sure their students learn.

“The faculty continue to encourage that I thrive and that I have opportunities. So, I continue to do so,” she said.

Her La Salle education gave her the tools to not only understand the curriculum concepts but to work in a clinical setting and participate in faculty-supervised undergraduate research.

“I’m really taking everything I’ve learned over the past three years, and I’m acting on it,” she said.