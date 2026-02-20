Computer Science Associate’s Degree Program now offered at La Salle University

La Salle University has added another program to the Miguel Campos School, an Associate of Science in Computer Technology.

The two-year, on campus program has a curriculum that covers a wide range of topics, all of which prepare graduates for entry-level informational technology (IT) support and technical assistance roles, including supporting users, maintaining computer systems, and supporting network operations.

Topics covered include computer hardware and software, networking, troubleshooting, and security.

The duration of the program positions it well for students who are either unable to continue a four-year bachelor’s degree or who don’t want to commit to that level of education. It also opens the door for further IT certifications or to transition into more specialized roles.

“La Salle’s new associate degree in computer technology offers students a qualification that will set them up for a successful entry into IT support and technical assistance,” Timothy Highley, Jr., Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Math and Science Department, said. “The program’s two-year duration makes it more feasible to some than a traditional bachelor’s degree, and we’re proud to increase access to a high quality, and immediately useable education.”

Learn more about the Computer Technology (A.S.) Program here.

-Naomi Thomas