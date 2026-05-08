 Continuing a legacy

Joe Ruane, ‘21, MBA ‘26, and Tim Ruane, ‘21, MBA ‘26, grew up in a family of Explorers. When it came time for them to pick the place they would earn not only their bachelor’s degrees, but also their master’s in business administration, La Salle University was the obvious choice.

“My family has a long Lasallian legacy, with my mother, uncle, cousin, and aunt all graduating from La Salle and thriving professionally,” Tim said, adding that the School of Business’s AACSB International Accreditation was also appealing and a crucial part of their decision.

On top of watching his Explorer family members succeed, Joe was also honored to receive a Christian Brothers Scholarship, he said, and knew the value of a degree from 20th and Olney.

“The reputation of La Salle in the Philadelphia area and beyond has always been recognized and respected,” he said.

With that, the Ruane twins made the choice to enroll at La Salle as marketing and finance majors, spending the next four years working towards and graduating with the qualification.

After that milestone, the brothers spent the next three years getting their foot in the door of the marketing world, Joe with Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies, where he is currently a senior field marketing representative, and Tim first with a marketing staffing agency and then with Saint-Gobain, where he currently works as a marketing content and digital asset specialist.

Both knew that further education was in their future plans, but that the three years they’d spent in the corporate world was important.

“I knew I wanted to get my MBA, but I had just started a full-time marketing role at a large staffing agency, which took up a lot of time and focus,” Tim said. “It was also nice to take an extended break from coursework and experience the professional world without having to balance both work and continuing education.”

Both had seen how the MBA had helped family members succeed and saw the qualification as a way to open up more career prospects and successes.

In 2024, Joe and Tim both decided it was the right time to come back to La Salle.

“In my own life, I was evaluating where I was in my professional journey and realized that the skills and knowledge gained from an MBA would help me advance in the field of marketing,” Tim said.

For Joe, the personal benefits of graduate education also came into play.

“I felt that an MBA would help me gain a better understanding of how marketing fits into the broader corporate picture,” he said. “An MBA will enable me to lead with confidence, think like an executive, and positively influence the direction of the business as a whole.”

Again, studying at La Salle was an easy decision for the Ruanes.

“I’ve always been proud of my La Salle degree and was confident La Salle would help me achieve my career goals,” Tim said. “I knew from the start I wanted to return to La Salle.”

The accelerated two-year timeline of the program, as well as the familiarity of the faculty and School of Business, were also appealing.

“La Salle was accommodating and familiar, enabling me to build upon a foundation I already trusted,” Joe said. “The flexibility of the program allowed me to balance a demanding travel schedule with a plan that would help me achieve my goals.”

Although getting back into the student mindset did come with some challenges at first, the brothers quickly settled back into studying, something that was made “more enriching,” Tim said, by the presence of many of their peers and professors from their undergraduate studies.

As they prepare to graduate from the program, Joe and Tim are confident that they got what they were looking for.

“I value how my MBA classes gave me knowledge and skills that were immediately applicable in my profession,” Tim said. “An MBA prepares you to be an effective leader who is able to understand complex issues, make decisions, communicate effectively, and appreciate different perspectives. While technical experience is important, the ability to work with and lead others ensures long-term success.”

Joe also sees the MBA as a path to developing as a leader.

“Acquiring the skills and knowledge from La Salle’s MBA Program will serve as a bridge to my career ambitions in leadership,” he said. “I know that my newly developed skills will give me confidence to make high level decisions that will positively impact the direction of marketing in my company and help me lead a team toward larger company goals.”

While both appreciate their academic achievements, when Joe and Tim look back on their experience at La Salle, their favorite memories are more personal.

“La Salle has a long history of academic excellence and service to the community and others, and the chance to contribute to that tradition is an immense honor and responsibility,” Tim said. “I take pride in carrying on that legacy with my family and friends who have also graduated from La Salle.”

The Philadelphia campus and connection to the city left a lasting impression on Joe.

“La Salle embraces Philadelphia and is part of the fabric of this great city that exemplifies hard work and grit,” he said. “While I loved living on campus and being close to my favorite teams and places in the city, I also loved how La Salle gave me the confidence to explore new places and experience new things.”

For both Ruanes, the immediate plan after commencement is to celebrate with their family, who have inspired and supported them throughout their higher education journeys. Both brothers then hope to go on to leadership and management roles in their careers, utilizing the skills they’ve developed throughout the MBA Program.

“I look forward to forging a path to becoming an effective leader who can motivate and inspire others, even in challenging times,” Joe said.

While they already have diplomas from La Salle, this time it feels different for both brothers.

For Tim, it’s being at a different stage in life. He’s established himself in a successful career and isn’t about to be “thrown into the wild” of the workforce. He’s spent the last two years developing and honing skills instead of learning them anew.

The Commencement ceremony itself is the big differentiator for Joe, who graduated with his bachelor’s degree alongside Tim during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was definitely proud of how resilient our class was and how adaptable we became,” Joe said. “It will be nice, though, to celebrate this new milestone in a more traditional way and be back on campus for Commencement where it all began.”

-Naomi Thomas