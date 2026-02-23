Cosmetic Chemistry (B.S.) Program added to La Salle University’s academic offerings 

La Salle University has launched its Cosmetic Chemistry (B.S.) Program, a degree that will combine a strong, foundational natural science education with the knowledge needed for the formulation, testing, and production of cosmetic and personal care products.

This distinctive, career-oriented degree will have an emphasis on industry-relevant skills, including understanding ingredients and their functions and formulation strategy, that graduates can apply and use in an applied industry sector.

There is also an opportunity for students to build their skills in laboratory methods, quantitative reasoning, and scientific communications, all abilities that are equally desirable in the industry.

The program also aligns with La Salle’s mission-driven ethos, with the opportunity to frame cosmetic science within broader ethical and societal considerations, such as product safety, transparency, and responsible innovation.

“Our new Cosmetic Chemistry Program will position students to graduate from La Salle and move into lucrative careers in the cosmetic and personal care industry,” Zeb Kramer, Ph.D., chair of the University’s Natural Sciences Department and an associate professor said. “This program gives students a well-rounded background for jobs in demand at cosmetic and personal care companies, emphasizing both the science side such as research and development of formulations, materials, and cosmetic products and the business side including regulation, quality control, and marketing.”

-Naomi Thomas