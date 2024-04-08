Cousins support each other while studying at La Salle 

Two cousins have both found a home at 20th and Olney.

Karen Martinez, ’25, and Kayla Zaruma, ’25, are supporting each other as they work toward their finance and marketing, and criminal justice and sociology degrees, respectively. Both relocated to Philadelphia from their home state of New York during high school.

Martinez was interested in La Salle from the start of her higher education journey.

“La Salle was the only university toured, and I fell in love with it,” she said.

As a first-generation student, she felt supported by the University’s Enrollment Office which assisted by answering her questions and guiding her through the application process. Deciding to work toward a college degree was a risk Martinez feels is paying off.

“If you take the big risks, it has a bigger return,” she said.

As a School of Business student, Martinez’s hard work is beginning to show dividends. This summer, she will begin a six-month co-op experience in Johnson & Johnson’s Finance Leadership Development Program.

Martinez is looking forward to taking what she’s learned in the classroom and applying it to her co-op experience in hopes of learning more about future career aspirations.

“From day one in the BUS 150 class in spring of her freshman year, I knew I wanted to stay focused on Karen’s potential and her journey at La Salle,” said Kathy Bagnell Finnegan, M.A., Director of the Business Leadership Fellows Program. “She was very apprehensive about the class given its focus on developing students’ skills in both public speaking and collaboration. At that time as Karen’s instructor, I knew it was a Lasallian opportunity to ‘meet students where they are’ and to help and encourage Karen to build her confidence and see her own potential. Throughout our semester together and the J&J interview process, she demonstrated courage, persistence, and grit.”

Finnegan motivated Martinez to become a part of the University’s Business Leadership Fellows Program.

“When I came on board as Director of our Fellows program, I immediately thought of Karen. I spotted Karen in Founders’ Hall and asked her to pop into my office. We talked about the support, guidance, and leadership/career readiness opportunities she would have as a Fellow. I remember sharing with Karen all the benefits of being a Fellow, but most importantly that I believed in her,” Finnegan said.

Martinez is one of the people who convinced her cousin Zaruma to transfer to La Salle from her previous institution.

“Both my cousin and my boyfriend convinced me to transfer to La Salle a year earlier than I had originally planned,” Zaruma said. “My cousin shared her experiences as a double major in finance and marketing, while my boyfriend, who is also a double major in criminal justice and sociology, described his positive experiences at La Salle. He talked about the engaging courses and supportive professors, which was a much more positive experience than what I was having. Their encouragement played a significant role in my decision to make the transition sooner than I had anticipated.”

Zaruma was excited to enroll at La Salle because of its strong academic programs but also for its Lasallian values.

“These core values resonate deeply with me, and I am grateful to be a part of and learn from the diverse and supportive community at La Salle,” she said.

Currently, Zaruma is engaged in her criminal justice and sociology courses and feels tremendous support from the faculty and staff. She feels prepared to enter the workforce because of the University’s comprehensive curriculum that combines theoretical knowledge with a focus on real-world issues. Additionally, the University’s resources, have allowed her to gain experience outside of the classroom via internships and other experiential opportunities.

“My future career goal is to become a law enforcement officer to gain valuable field experience,” Zaruma said. “From there, I aspire to advance to the role of detective, leveraging investigative skills to solve complex cases. My end goal is to join the FBI where I would be able to contribute to national security and making a broader impact in law enforcement.”

Both are thankful for their decisions to commit to La Salle, and while the cousins are in different academic programs, the pair still find time to catch up and encourage each other during study sessions at Connelly Library.

“We find a way to relate to the same things with us both being La Salle students,” Martinez said.

—Meg Ryan