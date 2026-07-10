Creating meaningful change

La Salle University’s graduate Social Work Program was life-changing for Stacey Chandler, MSW ‘26.

“My experience at La Salle was transformative, thanks to exceptional professors and a supportive, challenging program that greatly enhanced my growth,” she said.

Chandler chose the program with the goal of creating change and acting as a support network for those who need it in her community.

“I want to be a voice for those who may not be able to speak for themselves,” Chandler said. “Faith, advocacy, and empowerment are at the core of who I am and what I aspire to be.”

On campus at 20th and Olney, she learned how to do that in the “wonderful” program. From coursework to the faculty, Chandler said she enjoyed every part of her higher education journey.

The diverse partnerships that La Salle’s social works program have created a wealth of internship opportunities, Chandler said, something that was a particular standout for her.

“These experiences have enabled me to apply my knowledge in real-world situations and explore various fields of practice,” she said.

Chandler’s experiences, both in the classroom and in her internships, opened her eyes to the challenges that people face every day, she said, and the program has prepared her to enter a career that encompasses mental health counselling, community outreach, and advocacy. Throughout her time at La Salle, she interned at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and Crossroad Hospice.

“This program has ignited my passion and boosted my confidence to learn and to inspire change at both community and broader levels. I’m excited about how it has enhanced my understanding of transforming policies and systems to support families and the community better,” she said. “It has equipped me with the skills and determination to create meaningful changes, and I’m eager to make a positive difference in the world!”

The readiness to make a difference is something Chandler sees reflected in the entire La Salle student population, and one of her favorite things about the University.

“My favorite aspect of being an Explorer is belonging to an institution that innovatively prepares the next generation,” she said. “La Salle is dedicated not only to education but also to developing students into leaders and changemakers.”

As well as all the benefits to her future career, Chandler’s decision to become an Explorer held personal meaning.

“La Salle is a cherished part of my family’s legacy, with three generations of women graduates,” she said, adding that her mother Lorna Kaplan, ’06, graduated from the Psychology Undergraduate Program and her daughter Lorna Chandler, ’24, from the Biology Program. “Continuing this tradition made my choice to attend La Salle especially meaningful.”

-Naomi Thomas