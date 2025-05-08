D.C. trip proves to be transformative experience

A recent study tour to Washington, D.C., proved transformative for a group of La Salle University students—both in how they engaged with the nation’s capital and in how the capital responded to them.

Led by Mark Thomas, Ph.D., the students stepped confidently into the world of policy, diplomacy, and lawmaking, leaving behind something more than polite impressions—they left impact. Across D.C., La Salle students stood out for their intellectual rigor, thoughtful questions, and unmistakable drive.

The student group included: Bashirah Armstrong, ’27, Lilly Billarrial, ’28, Lucas Dekaney, ’25, Sofia Frost, ’28, Assamaou Gakou, ’26, Madison Griffin, ’25, Kelly Laguna, ’25, Patrick Malloy, ’27, Lawrence Mani, ’26, Kayla McCray, ’26, Alliayh Suber, ’27, John Palombaro, ’27, Jessica Perez-Salinas, ’25, Isabella Teti, ’28, Gvantsa Tvaliashvili, ’25, Victoria Victor, ’25, and Cole Welsh, ’27.

Students explored political institutions, global policy think tanks, and sites of historical significance. They visited the Capitol, the Pentagon, and the Kenyan Embassy, as well as the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and other civic landmarks.

The schedule was full, the learning intense, and the takeaways deeply personal. Griffin, a senior majoring in economics with a political science focus, shared:

“I’ve only been to D.C. once before, and this was a very different experience. It was fun—and it was full.”

When a gap opened in their itinerary, the group was invited to the chambers of Superior Court Judge Shana Frost Matini, where they observed a live trial and spoke with the judge. This was a particularly meaningful experience for those interested in law, including Laguna.

“It helped me realign my motivations. I really enjoyed the aspects of the trip that were related to the impact of law in the U.S,” she said.

“One of my favorite parts of the trip was being able to see a superior judge preside over a case,” Perez-Salinas said. “That really cemented the fact I want to go into law.”

But it wasn’t just site visits or high-level meetings that defined the experience. Students cooked together, navigated challenges side by side, and reflected deeply on what they’d learned—not just about government but about themselves. The trip planted seeds for new career goals, new friendships, and new purposes.

Many are now pursuing internships and professional opportunities that emerged from the connections made in Washington. Plans are already in motion to return for future study tours, with the next one focused on domestic policy.