Dedicated Lasallian educators earn distinguished award for their commitment to students inside and outside the classroom

A La Salle University faculty and staff member, who have a combined 25-plus years of service, were honored for their steadfast dedication to the Lasallian mission of education and pastoral care, both inside and outside the classroom.

Candace Robertson-James, DrPH, MPH, and Joanne Woods, M.A. ’14, were recognized for their commitment to the La Salle community with the 2024 Distinguished Lasallian Educator Awards during the University’s annual Community Dinner with students, faculty, staff, and Christian Brothers. Honorees are nominated and chosen by a panel of La Salle faculty and staff.

“This honor showcases how our faculty and staff embody the ideals of Saint John Baptist de La Salle and our Lasallian values,” Alisa Macksey, vice president for mission, diversity, and inclusion, said. “Both Dr. Candace Robertson-James and Joanne Woods lead by example of being a positive presence to those they encounter and create a powerful impact on our University community through their hard work and dedication.”

Robertson-James joined the University in 2012 and is now an associate professor and director of the undergraduate and graduate Public Health Programs.

Her research includes multiple focuses including gender and race-based health disparities, particularly those issues affecting women, minorities and adolescents; intergenerational health between mothers and daughters; health initiatives targeting incarcerated women; intimate partner violence; health promotion interventions and the role of intersectionality (racism and sexism) in the subjective social status and overall health status of black women.

Robertson-James has also led and evaluated community participatory research initiatives promoting health in diverse and underserved communities.

During the award ceremony, Macksey shared remarks by Robertson-James, who was unable to attend, and showed her commitment to supporting her students and the community

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive the 2024 Faculty Distinguished Lasallian Educator award,” Robertson-James wrote. “This award is so significant because there is such an esteemed legacy of educational excellence at La Salle. There are so many educators here that I truly have learned from and admire for their creativity, innovation, and dedication as they engage with diverse students throughout the university. I believe my work as a public health educator is indeed a calling. I am so privileged to be part of the La Salle community where education is truly a cornerstone that can be used to inspire students to transform their circumstances, families and communities.”

Alongside Robertson-James, Woods, director of Bilingual Undergraduate Students for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) Program, was honored.

Alisa Macksey, vice president for mission, diversity, and inclusion (left) and Joanne Woods, M.A. ’14, director of Bilingual Undergraduate Students for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) Program (right).

Macksey shared that Woods is known for her dedication to her students and colleagues and how she leads by example to foster association and is always willing to go the extra mile to help students succeed.

Woods joined La Salle in 2010 and now stewards the BUSCA program which provides support to native Spanish speakers as they complete their associate degrees at La Salle while improving their English language skills.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the program. In 2015, the White House named La Salle’s BUSCA program one of the country’s Bright Spots in Hispanic Education.

In April 2023, The National Endowment for Humanities awarded La Salle a grant to fund the Access Language Through Academics (ALTA) program, a college-readiness program through the BUSCA program.

“It is an honor to have my name associated with the previous recipients of the Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award,” Woods said. “These phenomenal colleagues have mentored and inspired me during my time at La Salle. It has been my pleasure to work with them and the students in the Academic Discovery Program and BUSCA. The students in both programs have accomplished so much through their hard work and been an asset to the Lasallian community. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with all of the students I have met here and for this recognition of everything we have achieved together.”