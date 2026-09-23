‘Entrepreneurial Life’ 

On a fall afternoon in Founders’ Hall, the La Salle University campus community received the opportunity to hear about the professional journey and life lessons of entrepreneur Robert Luddy, ’68.

Luddy, a graduate of La Salle’s Accounting and Finance Programs, shared with Explorers the story of founding his company CaptiveAire Systems along with the lessons he’s learned along the way to find success in the business world.

“Decisions in business should be made from philosophy. We serve our customer. What did Warren Buffett say about customers? He said, ‘We can afford to lose money, lots of money. We cannot afford to lose one ounce of our reputation.’ That’s philosophy, and philosophy will take you to the top,” Luddy said.

Luddy is the founder and president of CaptiveAire Systems. He purchased a sheet metal shop in 1981 and transformed it into a successful organization and the leading manufacturer of commercial kitchen ventilation systems in North America. Today, Luddy’s business employs over 2000 employees, with 120 sales offices nationwide.

Luddy, a champion for children’s education and a school choice advocate, is also the founder and chairman of Franklin Academy, St. Thomas More Academy, Thales Academy, and Thales College.

Franklin Academy, the first of the Luddy Schools, opened in 1998, followed by St. Thomas More Academy in 2001 and Thales Academy in 2007. The schools offer a high-quality Pre-K–12 education at an affordable tuition to thousands of students.

In 2019, Luddy founded Thales College in the Raleigh area, offering an affordable three-year bachelor’s degree with dual majors in Entrepreneurial Business and Liberal Arts & Sciences.

Along with his personal story, Luddy left students with a few key takeaways: be virtuous leaders, find value in human work and collaboration, utilize resources, serve as disruptors in the system, act as servant leaders, and push away “blockers” to not be discouraged and work toward the ultimate goal.

Luddy encouraged the students to reflect on who they are and the impact they can make on the world beginning now.

“Think about your time at La Salle. Evolve to be the best you can be,” he said.

Luddy also reflected on his own time at La Salle and shared how he enjoyed his coursework and learning from professors like the late Dan Rodden, ’41. He said Rodden shared with him and his classmates, “it’s your job to order the disorder.” This moment stuck with Luddy, who has had time throughout his life to reflect on the message and find its impact.

“It turned out to be a very profound message because we know the world is chaotic and disordered, and our mission in life is to create order within our families, within our communities, so that we can make a contribution. I add to that from my mother: make life beautiful, seek truth, and stay close to God. So, God is truth, and if you stay close and aligned with Him in your life, it will be a joyous and productive life. There’ll be aggravations. There’ll be challenges. There’ll be frustrations, but you’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish,” Luddy shared.

Along with being a La Salle alumnus, Luddy is also a U.S. Army Veteran.

In 2007, Luddy was awarded the Ludwig von Mises Entrepreneurship Award for “entrepreneurial success and devotion to the free-market ideal.”

He’s also the author of two books, Entrepreneurial Life: The Path From Startup to Market Leader and Seeking Wisdom: The Road to Prosperity.