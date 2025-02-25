Excited to communicate about a new career path

Marissa Castro ’26, started at La Salle University as a nursing major but soon realized her true passion was in business. Now a junior studying marketing with a minor in media skills, she is seizing every opportunity to grow in the field.

“I originally joined La Salle as a nursing major, but something just didn’t feel right,” Castro recalled. “I’ve always liked the business side of things, and when I explored different majors, marketing stood out. I love the creative aspects like advertising and design.”

Her decision to add a minor in media skills came from a desire to broaden her expertise. Initially considering digital arts, Castro ultimately pivoted toward marketing development and implementation.

“Media skills cover videography, media writing, and other aspects of communication that really interest me,” she said.

This blend of marketing and communications led Castro to an internship at the Communication Solutions Group, a woman-owned, public relations and marketing agency based in Jenkintown, Pa. Initially she interviewed for a public relations intern role, but she was ultimately offered the position of marketing intern. She discovered the internship opportunity at La Salle’s Networking Night, where she met the company’s public relations manager, Kellie Francello, and digital marketing manager, Jessica Lis.

“I visited almost every table that night, but this one stood out,” she explained. “Their work matched my interests in designing promotional material for clients. Plus, it’s a woman-owned business, which I loved.”

Castro was asked to send a portfolio showcasing her media work before being invited for an in-person interview at the agency’s Jenkintown office. She credits La Salle’s Business Professionalism and Career Prep (BUS 200) course for helping her navigate the application process. This class was taught by Kathy Finnegan, an adjunct instructor and director of the Business Leadership Fellows program.

“Professor Finnegan was incredibly helpful, from perfecting my resume to guiding me through follow-up emails after Networking Night,” she said.

In her role, Castro works on a variety of projects, ranging from content creation to fieldwork.

Marissa Castro, ’26, is also the social media manager for La Salle’s Dance Team and a dancer herself.

“Every day is different,” she shared. “Recently, I’ve been working with nonprofits, EMS services, school districts, and government agencies. One project had me researching and designing firefighter trivia for social media. Another day, I might be filming videos for school districts or taking photos for clients.”

She currently edits video content for digital platforms like Instagram and Facebook but looks forward to learning Adobe Premiere Pro as part of her professional development.

Her internship is set to continue through the end of the academic year, providing her with invaluable hands-on experience. She works under the guidance of Founder and CEO Leza Raffel, gaining insight into both marketing and public relations. This internship experience confirmed her passion for social media content curation.

“I now know this is something I want to do,” she says. “It’s a career path I’m excited to pursue.”

Outside of her internship, Castro stays busy managing social media for various organizations. She is also the social media manager for La Salle’s Dance Team and a dancer herself.

“I juggle a lot, but I love it,” she said. “Running the Dance Team’s social media is something I’m really proud of.”

Her advice to fellow students considering internships?

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” she encouraged. “La Salle offers so many opportunities that people don’t always take advantage of. I used to think I had too much on my plate, but once I started saying yes to things, I realized how much I was learning and growing.”

– Rafiga Imanova, MBA ’25