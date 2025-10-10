Explorer Athletic Excellence Fund Launched

Following final approval of the historic House vs. NCAA settlement that will remake the college athletic landscape, the La Salle University Athletic Department has launched the Explorer Athletic Excellence Fund to affirm the University’s commitment to athletic success and directly impact its student-athletes. The fund now allows tax-free contributions towards athletics.

“We are excited to enter a new era of Explorer Excellence at La Salle, thanks to the generosity of our alumni and friends,” Vice President of Athletics and Recreation and Director of Athletics Ashwin Puri commented. “As the NCAA Landscape continues to evolve, the new Explorer Athletic Excellence Fund allows us to better support our student-athletes during their time at La Salle.”

The class action settlement introduces significant changes. As a result of the lawsuit, La Salle chose to opt into the settlement, aligning with many peer institutions in Division I and the Atlantic 10 Conference. Schools that opt in can directly pay athletes, sharing up to $20.5 million annually in revenue with student-athletes.