Explorer faculty and staff recognized for their achievements 

Distinguished Faculty Service Award

Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D.

The Distinguished Faculty Service Award is given to an Explorer who demonstrates exceptional involvement in and dedication to the good of the University community, contributions advancing the University’s mission, and leadership in building a Lasallian sense of fellowship, either within the University or the larger community that La Salle belongs to. This year’s recipient was Rosemary Barbera, Ph.D., an associate professor of social work.

“We live in a world that has the resources to sustain all life with dignity, yet so many suffer. I am engaged in the community—at La Salle and beyond—because I believe living beings are more important than profit. I also believe we have the obligation to build a community of care and to end suffering in our world,” Barbera said.

Presidential Teaching Award for Full-Time Faculty

Nancy Franke, Ph.D.

The Presidential Teaching Award is given to a faculty member who has been with the University for less than 10 years when they are nominated. Nancy Franke, Ph.D., assistant professor of social work was awarded the Full-Time Presidential Teaching Award.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Presidential Teaching Award. I have approached teaching as a collaborative, student-centered process grounded in meaningful engagement, rigor, and real-world application. I strive to create classroom spaces where students feel challenged, supported, and encouraged to grow intellectually, professionally, and holistically,” Franke said. “For me, teaching is ultimately relational work: building relationships with students, fostering curiosity and critical thinking, and helping students connect what they learn in the classroom to the broader world. I’m especially grateful to be recognized in a community so committed to educating the whole person.”

Staff Recognition

Explorer Experience Award

Gabrielle Lemmo

The first of three new awards for staff members, the Explorer Experience Award recognizes an individual who goes above and beyond to provide a welcoming, responsive, and positive experience through exceptional service and professionalism.

The inaugural recipient is Gabrielle Lemmo, associate director of employee benefits and human resources operations.

“I’m honored to be the first recipient of the Explorer Experience Award,” Lemmo said. “I’m thankful for my supportive HR team members and for the great people of the La Salle community that I’ve met along the way.”

Guiding Compass Award

Penny Grob

The Guiding Compass Award is the second new staff recognition for this academic year. It is given to a staff member of meaningfully supports student growth, development, and success through various avenues including mentorship, advising, or programming.

Penny Grob, director of the Business Scholars Co-op Program and Career Services Liaison for the School of Business is the first awardee.

“Receiving the inaugural Guiding Compass Award is especially meaningful to me because it recognizes the heart of my work over the past twenty-one years: helping students navigate the beginning of their professional journeys with confidence, purpose, and direction,” Grob said. “I share this honor with every student who has entrusted me to be a part of their lives during their time at La Salle and beyond. Their growth, resilience, and success have been my greatest reward. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve as a member of the La Salle community, which believes so strongly in the transformative power of mentorship, service, and lifelong learning.”

Spirit of Association Award

Mike Nielson

The final new award, the Spirit of Association Award, goes to a staff member who strengthens the University community through collaboration, building relationships, and advancing shared goals.

Mike Nielsen, director of enterprise applications in information technology, is the first recipient.

“I feel the award is more a reflection of my team, not my own actions. I’ve come to appreciate deeply the Lasallian spirit of collaboration, kindness, and care for others. Something that resonates with my own personal and religious beliefs and background. That at heart, we are all sisters and brothers. The more we see and treat each other as such, and not as strangers, the more we can overcome any challenge that comes our way,” Nielsen said. “Together and association is not a pithy saying, but a mindset of common consideration. Reliance on each other, and strength through humility and the power of the community.”

Distinguished Lasallian Educator Awards

Deborah Byrne, Ph.D., RN, CNE

The Distinguished Lasallian Educator Awards are given to one faculty member and one staff member who embody the Lasallian values of education, inclusion, service, and community.

Deb Byrne, Ph.D., RN, CNE, associate professor of nursing was the faculty awardee.

Gregory Fala, ’04, M.S. ’08

“I am deeply honored and grateful to receive this award. I have been fortunate throughout my career to work alongside incredibly supportive and dedicated colleagues who share a commitment to excellence in nursing education,” she said. “Most of all, I am grateful for our wonderful students, whose hard work, resilience, and passion for nursing inspire me every day and make teaching such a meaningful and rewarding privilege.”

The staff award was given to Gregory Fala, ‘04, M.S. ‘08, assistant vice president of marketing and digital strategy in University Marketing and Communications.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive the Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award,” Fala said. “I am proud to carry on the traditions and legacy of the Christian Brothers in working to build community within La Salle University as a leader, mentor, educator, colleague, and friend since I stepped foot on this campus 26 years ago.”