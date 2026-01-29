Explorers celebrate Black History Month  

La Salle University is proud to be celebrating Black History Month throughout the month of February with events that bring education, creativity, conversation, and community together.

The beginnings of Black History Month date back to 1915 (half a century after the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in the U.S.). At this time, Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements of Black Americans and other peoples of African descent. Today, the organization is known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH).

ASALH sponsored a national Negro History week in 1926. The second week in February was chosen to coincide with the birthdates of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976.

This year at La Salle, honor Black History Month with the following on-campus events:

Black History Month Kickoff Brunch

Monday, Feb. 3 at 12:30 p.m.

Begin Black History Month with a brunch hosted by the Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion and Black Student Union in the Compass Club. Students, faculty, staff will enjoy an afternoon of community building and celebration. Those who would like to attend can RSVP here.

A Fireside Chat: Career Perspectives and Leadership in Business

Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 12 p.m.

The Black Business Student Organization will host a fireside chat in the Founders’ Hall Auditorium. The conversation will focus on the Black men and women making history through careers in finance, accounting, insurance, administration, marketing, and other business areas.

BSU Hot Takes and Hot Plates

Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.

Black Student Union will host an evening of food and conversation in the Dunleavy room.

Hot Takes & Hot Plates brings together the University’s multicultural student organizations, including the Organization of Latin American Students, the Asian Pacific American Student Association, the Caribbean Student Association, and the African Student Association. Attendees will be able to taste cultural dishes while engaging in discussions on trending and thought-provoking topics in pop culture.

BSU Pop the Balloon

Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Black Student Unions of La Salle and St. Joe’s will collaborate on an event in Founders’ Hall Auditorium and Atrium for a night of fun and community. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, the event will give students the opportunity to meet new faces and make connections. Learn more and register here.

BSU Paint and Sip: Design with the Divine Nine

Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Flex your creative muscles with the Divine Nine as the Black Student Union hosts a paint and sip night in the Compass Club. This event invites students to relax during an evening of painting, mocktails, and sweet treats. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the members of Divine Nine organizations on La Salle’s campus.

Critical Condition: Health in Black America documentary screening

Thursday, Feb. 19 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Watch a screening of the documentary, Critical Condition: Health in Black America, in the Dan Rodden Theatre.

Alumni Networking Mixer

Tuesday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join Explorer alums for a night of networking and connection. Event location to be announced soon.

BSU Movie Night: Coming to America

Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

The month’s events will conclude with a showing of Coming to America in the Founders’ Hall Auditorium. Afterwards, attendees will participate in a discussion about Black wealth, cultural representation, and identity.