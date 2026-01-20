Explorers give back on MLK Day of Service

On January 19, 2025, Explorers braved the winter weather to participate in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service.

The yearly event held by La Salle University is a chance for students, staff, and faculty to come together and make a positive impact as a community.

Explorers went to Third Eternal Baptist Chuch to remove water damaged materials, clean out rooms, and paint spaces. They also went to Stenton Recreation to clean and organize the multi-purpose room, assist with MLK posters designs, and do some park maintenance, as well as Kemble Park where they cleared snow off of the basketball court and other areas. On campus, Explorers made kindness kits for people experiencing homelessness.

–Naomi Thomas