Explorers on the move

Students in La Salle’s Nursing Program had the opportunity to visit Rome, Italy, to complete their pediatric and maternity clinical at two institutions: Bambino Gesu hospital in the Vatican and Gemili Hospital. While there, they observed medical procedures and talked to Italian nursing students about the differences in education and healthcare.

“I had an amazing time in Rome, and I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to be part of the trip. It was truly a life-changing experience for me because it allowed me to grow both personally and professionally while representing my school abroad,” nursing major Jasmine Honey Mercado, ‘27, said. “Being able to see healthcare in a different country and gain that hands-on experience was such a valuable part of the trip.”

In Rome, Mercado visited lactation centers and completed clinical experiences in the pediatric emergency room. The chance to explore all the sights and cultural institutions in the city made the trip even more memorable, she said.

They also attended a presentation from a Christian Brother about the Lasallian network and mission, followed by a tour of the Lasallian museum.

In their free time, the students, who were staying at the Casa Lasalle, visited many of the historical and religious sites around the city, like the Colosseum.

“I hope that I inspired these students to open their minds to different cultures, the Lasallian network, and opportunities for travel to learn,” said Frances Kinder, Ph.D., R.N., CPNP, associate professor of nursing at La Salle, said. Kinder was the faculty lead for the trip to Rome.