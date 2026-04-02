Explorers on the move

Explorers from several programs across La Salle University spent their Spring Break studying in new and exciting destinations.
From as close to home as Virginia, to as far as Rome, Italy, the students all came back to 20th and Olney with new insights and a deepened understanding and appreciation for other countries and cultures, and their fields of study.
Keep reading to find out more about the places they visited.
Students in La Salle’s Nursing Program had the opportunity to visit Rome, Italy, to complete their pediatric and maternity clinical at two institutions: Bambino Gesu hospital in the Vatican and Gemili Hospital. While there, they observed medical procedures and talked to Italian nursing students about the differences in education and healthcare.
“I had an amazing time in Rome, and I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to be part of the trip. It was truly a life-changing experience for me because it allowed me to grow both personally and professionally while representing my school abroad,” nursing major Jasmine Honey Mercado, ‘27, said. “Being able to see healthcare in a different country and gain that hands-on experience was such a valuable part of the trip.”
In Rome, Mercado visited lactation centers and completed clinical experiences in the pediatric emergency room. The chance to explore all the sights and cultural institutions in the city made the trip even more memorable, she said.
They also attended a presentation from a Christian Brother about the Lasallian network and mission, followed by a tour of the Lasallian museum.
In their free time, the students, who were staying at the Casa Lasalle, visited many of the historical and religious sites around the city, like the Colosseum.
“I hope that I inspired these students to open their minds to different cultures, the Lasallian network, and opportunities for travel to learn,” said Frances Kinder, Ph.D., R.N., CPNP, associate professor of nursing at La Salle, said. Kinder was the faculty lead for the trip to Rome.
Nursing students from the ACHIEVE Program, joined by two social work students, also travelled to Mexico City, Mexico over Spring Break. While there, they looked in-depth at public health nursing and social work in the city, spending time at two clinics, one which serves people with HIV, and a public health clinic. The students also performed health screenings at a home for elder women.
“The time I was in Mexico City for my Public Health Nursing class was an unforgettable experience,” nursing major Sandavy Lim, ‘26, said, adding that they were able to see so many of the incredible sights in the city and immerse themselves in the culture. “I gained a great understanding of the culture, values, and their healthcare system, which was a wonderful experience.”
The students also had the chance to learn about important projects overseen by the Federal Government of Mexico to try and improve the health of people in the city, as well as spending time at La Salle Condesa University, interacting with and learning from the nursing students there.
As well as the educational benefits of the trip, the students made time to see the historic and religious sites across the city, including the Pyramid of the Moon at Teotihuacan and the floating gardens of Xochimilco.
“We had a great time in Mexico City,” Jeannine Uribe, Ph.D., RN, associate professor of nursing, said. “During the trip, we traveled together around the city learning about Mexican culture, food, history, and public health. We were all amazed by the beautiful culture of the Mexican people.”
Students in The Politics of Public Health class visited Washington, D.C., for a trip focused on the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill on providers and hospitals who prioritize helping those who cannot afford healthcare. While in the Capitol, they met with Rep. Madeleine Dean, ‘81, D-Pa, and Rep. Dwight Evans, ‘75, D-Pa as well as legislative aides for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. They also had the opportunity to meet with officials from federal agencies including the Healthcare Resources and Services Agency (HRSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
“It was amazing to hear from the people that create genuine change, and it was a reminder that maybe everything isn’t as chaotic in our world as it seems,” political science major, Noah Davis-Logan, ‘26, said, adding that another highlight was seeing the continued appreciation of La Salle from Explorer alumni in the city. “Outside of that, the experience with my classmates was phenomenal and inspired me to be an instrument of change!”
As well as learning, students also had the chance to volunteer with the nonprofit So Others Can Eat (SOME), see the musical 1776 at Ford’s Theater, observe criminal trials at the DC Superior Court, enjoy a meal with alumni, and visit museums and sites around the city.
“The students amazed the members of Congress with their frankness and depths of their questions,” Mark Thomas, assistant professor of international relations and political science, said. “I received many positive comments from them, especially Congresswoman Dean and the Chief of Staff of HRSA.”
Kim Brown, associate professor of public health, also joined the political science and biology students in D.C.
History students in the American Revolution History class toured Virginia and visited various historical sites across the state, including George Washington’s Mount Vernon home, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home, and James Madison’s Montpelier home.
“The American Revolution Travel Study was amazing! We kicked off our trip heading straight to George Washington’s house: Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon was beautiful, especially with the view of the Potomac River right in Washington’s backyard. I could certainly see why the first president would want to live there,” Joseph James, ‘26, said. James is majoring in communication with minors in marketing, history, and political science. He enjoyed all the sights the group visited in Virginia, with his favorite being Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello home. “The view on top of this mountain home was stunning! Aside from the scenic view, the inside of the third president’s house was not what I would have expected. Walking through Monticello itself was like walking through the home of a cooky colonial collector. There were stuffed animal heads, portraits, and busts of famous religious figures, leaders, and philosophers, Native American artifacts from the Lewis and Clark expedition, and much, much more.”
The group had a packed and educational schedule for the three days, visiting six sites. They’ll be visiting Boston later this semester.
“In only three days, we visited several bucket list American Revolution sites, including four presidents’ homes, three presidents’ graves, The Papers of Thomas Jefferson Editorial Project, and the “Academical Village” at the University of Virginia designed by Jefferson,” Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., professor and chair of the La Salle Humanity and Society Department, said. “We not only toured historical sites, but we also visited with many historians, including interpreters, costumed interpreters (portraying Martha Washington and Revolutionary War soldiers), and a documentary editor.”
Explorers taking the International Marketing course from the School of Business visited Nuremburg and Heidelberg in Germany, and Paris, France, taking part in cultural excursions and business visits over the 10-day trip. The business sites visited included Faber-Castell, Mercedes, and Crown EMEA. On the cultural side of the trip, the class went to the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Imperial Castle in Nuremburg, and others.
“My study abroad trip to France and Germany was honestly one of the best experiences of my life. We got to explore so many different cities like Nuremburg, Bamberg, Rothenberg, Heidelberg, and Paris,” management and leadership major Melina Rallis, ‘26, said, adding that her favorite part was visiting the Heitlinger Winery, were the students had the chance to do a marketing presentation for the organization, which was a great way to combine real-world experience with what they learn in the classroom. “Beyond that, I think what I took away more from the trip were the friendships I made and the opportunity to fully immerse myself in a different culture. It really gave me a new perspective and is something I’ll always remember.”
This international marketing trip is one of the longest running travel study classes at La Salle, which began in 2004 and was only paused during the Covid-19 pandemic. It provides students with a glimpse into what they are learning about in the classroom.
“It’s humbling to hear from students years later recalling that some of their best college memories were made on this trip,” Swee-Lim Chia, Ph.D., associate professor of marketing, said, adding that he is grateful to have been a chaperone for the France and Germany trip since its inception. “None of this would have happened without the amazing support from the many chaperones over the years and the international business education team at La Salle.”
-Naomi Thomas