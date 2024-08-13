Explorers on the Water

The La Salle University men’s rowing team has become one of the top collegiate programs on the Schuylkill River in recent years.

National rankings, multiple appearances at IRA National Championships, and numerous cup victories over the last two seasons have made La Salle a prominent name in the world of men’s collegiate rowing.

None of those accomplishments compare, however, to what took place in early July, when 15 student-athletes made La Salle rowing history and traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to become the first team to participate in the world’s most prestigious rowing event—the Henley Royal Regatta.

Board of Trustees Chair Ellen E. Reilly,ʼ83, and Alumni Board member and Rowing Steward Michael Minghenelli, ʼ92.

Dating back to 1839, crews from around the world have annually trekked to Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom, to compete against top talent. Olympians, world champions, and the top rowers in history have participated in the event. And thanks to alumni and donor support, over $75,000 was raised to fully fund the trip.

Prior to boarding the plane, all teams must submit to participate and, based on the top qualifications of La Salle’s team, two boats were entered into the main draw to avoid a grueling qualification round.

La Salle’s 4+ (four rowers plus a coxswain) boat, consisting of Trevor Fawcett, ’23, Predrag Cvetkovic, ’27, Marlon Bayer, ’25, Nick O’Neill, ’25, and Robin Hamann, ’26, was the first to take the water in the morning of July 2.

With two All-Americans—Bayer & O’Neill—and a Reading Town Regatta victory already in their tow from the week prior, the Explorers entered the Prince Albert Challenge Cup as a darkhorse pick.

Unfortunately, the draw, which is selected at random prior to the week of racing, was unkind to La Salle. The Explorers squared off against former Prince Albert Challenge Cup champion Edinburgh University out of Scotland and, despite putting together the second-fastest time of the eight boats who raced in the event on the day, the crew was eliminated from the tournament.

In the Temple Challenge Cup, the 8+ boat comprised of coxswain Joey Evans, ’27, Johann Kroll, ’25, Viktor Susic, ’25, Joel Bevenour, ’25, Derek Cushman, ’27, Tristano Pitetti, ’26, Thomas Saady, ’25, Luke Iannelli, ’25, and C.J. Higginbotham, ’27 was matched up with the University of Birmingham.

La Salle took control of the race early and never looked back and in the process set school history by becoming the first boat to ever win a race at Henley.

Though the Explorers fell to then-undefeated Harvard in the second round, all nine members of the 8+ boat, and four of the five from the 4+, are expected back at La Salle for the 2024-25 season in what figures to be another record setting year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and all of its accomplishments throughout the season,” Director of Rowing and Head Men’s Rowing Coach Ivo Krakic said. “The trip to Henley was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for these student-athletes, and I am hopeful that we made all of the alumni proud with our performance. Go Explorers!”