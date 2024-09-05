Explorers participate in International Association of La Salle Universities summer program

Three La Salle University students recently participated in the International Association of La Salle Universities (IALU) summer program. Aimed at student leaders of within Lasallian communities, the program seeks to have students build their leadership skills in a Lasallian context. Past participants of the program have played key leadership roles when back to their own campuses.

Zuri Wells, ’25, Brisa Barrios, ’25, and Lawrence Mani, ’26, attended the X Leadership and Global Understanding Summer Program for student leaders which took place at Lewis University outside of Chicago from July 7– 20, 2024. The program seeks to enhance the global perspective of Lasallian students, discuss issues of integral ecology (socio-ambiental issues), and develop the Lasallian identity.

Participants received a chance to interact with various instructors, speakers, and experiences designed to help build leadership skills. The program’s leadership included faculty, mission leaders, Brothers and lay people from every region of the Lasallian network.

Wells, Barrios, and Mani all enjoyed their experiences during the program. Especially the opportunity to meet people from around the globe.

“My favorite part of the experience was meeting many people from within the Lasallian network and spending time with them through a series of workshops, activities, open and deep conversations, and spending time with them exploring Chicago. The connections and memories made during this time were truly unforgettable,” Wells said.

All three participants wanted to deepen their global understanding and leadership skills.

“Something unexpected and surprising about this experience was how huge the Lasallian network is. We all came from many different cultures and backgrounds but in this special way it seemed like we were all connected. It kind of felt like when you meet someone, and you realize you both really like the color orange, or you both don’t like pineapples on pizza. I never imagined I would feel connected to someone because of my Lasallian education but there I was completely impressed and connected with the people that stood around me,” Barrios said.

The program brought La Salle University students together with others from across the Lasallian network, allowing them to bring back ideas to their institution. Mani said the program provided a platform for student leaders to learn some important initiatives and activities that can be brought back to their respective community and make a positive impact.

All three Explorers would recommend the program to their fellow students.

“I think all La Salle students should experience the IALU program. The time I spent with my peers from around the globe, sharing values and beliefs while embracing our significant differences, was incredibly meaningful. Learning about and from each other, while building a sense of understanding and togetherness, was truly special. The program also exposes you to the vibrant and flourishing Lasallian network, and you genuinely create connections that are sure to last a lifetime. Learning about global topics in such an immersive environment is an experience I believe every Lasallian student should have,” Wells said.