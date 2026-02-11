Exploring the U.S. government

Erin Maldonado, ‘29, hopes to be a state senator in the future, but first they need to know as much about the government as they can. La Salle University’s Political Science and Economics Programs are helping with that.

Growing up in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and attending Central High School, visiting the former Starbucks on the University’s campus was an everyday thing for Maldonado, making it feel like “an extension of high school.” Attending La Salle following their graduation at Central wasn’t their original plan, but after encouragement from their mom who is an alumna, they made the decision to complete an application. After being accepted and a visit to campus, Maldonado’s thinking started to shift.

Erin Maldonado, ’29, (right) with other members of La Salle’s Pep Band.

“I quickly changed my opinion. I thought the classes were really interesting and I really liked the faculty that I met. I could see myself at La Salle,” they said. “Once I started, I was really happy with my decision.”

Maldonado spent their first semester as an Explorer studying, getting involved on campus, and building relationships. They are in the Honors Program, play the electric violin in the Pep Band, and are a member of Mock Trial and one of La Salle’s newer clubs, The Young Socialists. Throughout all these commitments, the close-knit community on campus has stood out for them.

“I like how I can always see at least one person on campus who I know when I’m just walking around throughout my day,” they said. “Everybody’s so personable and they’re always friendly. They just want you to do the best you can do.”

This camaraderie has also translated into the classroom for Maldonado, who is a political science and economics double major, and to them it embodies the ethos of the University.

“The faculty are very kind, and my classmates are really just trying to help each other out and uplift and support each other,” they said. “That’s what makes La Salle, La Salle. We’re all our own community; we stick with our people and just help each other whenever we can.”

The nature of the classes Maldonado takes, as well as the attitudes of their classmates, is reflective of why they chose their majors. Political science appealed to them because they’re interested in protecting civil liberties, and uplifting people while making sure they feel seen and heard.

Erin Maldonado, ’29, (front row, third from right) with the Mock Trial Team at a tournament in Washington, D.C.,

As of now, Maldonado hopes to become a U.S. Senator, probably by way of a law career followed by a journey through city, state, and eventually national politics.

When thinking about this career path, they felt that double majoring would be beneficial, but they didn’t know what to add. After meeting with their advisor, Maldonado settled on economics.

“I think this is going to be the best way to learn as much as I can for the career path I want to take,” they said. “I’m interested in being part of the government, so I need to understand how it works.”

Only a semester into their higher education journey, Maldonado already feels like they’re learning, and will continue to learn, the things they need to carry on that career path.

“I’m just learning as much as I possibly can,” they said. “I feel like these programs are definitely helping me. I’m just starting to dip my toes in, so with more time I’m sure I’ll be able to fully understand the things that I need to.”

The view from the stands for the Pep Band’s electric violinist, Erin Maldonado, ’29.

For Maldonado, their future at La Salle is exciting. It’s a chance to delve deeper into both their majors, and also their prelaw minor. And a chance to keep deepening the knowledge they’ll need in the future.

“I’m really looking forward to my next three years at La Salle,” they said.

–Naomi Thomas