Extraordinary nurses at La Salle 

Two La Salle nursing students and one faculty member were awarded DAISY Awards in recognition for their talent and skills in nursing.

Mindy Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC, an associate professor of nursing, received the Extraordinary Nurse Educator award. Shamire Baccas, ‘25, and Edwin Zayas, ‘25, both received the Extraordinary Nursing Student award.

Shamire Baccas, ’25, receiving the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Student Award from Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D., dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who passed away after an eight-week hospitalization. His family wanted to show gratitude to the nurses who helped them throughout this time.

Any licensed, registered nurse, nursing faculty, or nursing student is eligible to be nominated for the award. Nominations for DAISY Awards are submitted by patients, families, and co-workers, then reviewed by a committee who grants the final awards. As well as recognition, those who win awards also become eligible for many professional development, education, and wellness benefits.

As part of the nomination process, those nominating potential awardees write testimonials that speak to the nature of the nominees.

Tait’s nomination, which came from a student, spoke about her teaching style and supportive nature:

“Dr. Tait is a shining example of what a nurse leader should be. She is kind, an excellent communicator, and direct.”

Edwin Zayas, ’25, receiving the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Student Award from Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D., dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“She has shown that when all odds are against you that there is always hope as long as you are willing to persevere. Her testimony was a blessing to hear because it shows me that no matter the obstacles, if we are resilient, we can obtain our goals and dreams. It’s been a blessing to have her as my professor.”

Baccas was praised for how helpful he was to everyone around him:

“He is always ready to help his peers and his instructors with whatever issues or notes, or explanations. Always there and always willing to help, he has shown exceptional care during their clinical rotations. This person is a great example of nursing. Always willing to help his peers.”

“He gives all people grace when they are not at their best and encourages them to also give themselves grace.”

Zayas’ nomination highlighted his compassionate attitude towards patients:

“Edwin demonstrates great care and compassion every clinical day. He provides outstanding care to his patients and often can anticipate their needs. He works hard every day to make his patients comfortable and safe. He is always smiling and ready to start the clinical day. He is engaging with patients and families, and his kindness often brightens their day. He has a calm and warm demeanor that his patients love! He is willing to go above and beyond.”

-Naomi Thomas