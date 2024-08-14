Family connection and a personalized education led this Christian Brothers Scholar to La Salle

Isabella Teti, ’28, is looking to make a difference in her community.

The Deptford, N.J. native is double majoring in criminal justice and business systems and analytics with a minor in pre-law at La Salle. The school’s tight-knit community and her father’s academic experience are what drew her to the University.

Teti knew early on she wanted a personalized educational experience.

“I looked for something more personalized, similar to my high school, which was focused on every individual. I didn’t want to just be a number,” she explained.

Her visits to La Salle’s open house and Explorer for a Day events confirmed that the University could offer the same supportive atmosphere she cherished. Her interaction with La Salle’s professors also helped her feel confident in her decision.

“The professors gave me good direction on how I can shape my class schedule and explained how La Salle would be a good fit for me,” she recalled.

Attending La Salle also allows Teti to continue her family legacy. Her father Michael Teti, ’00, a La Salle alumnus who graduated with a degree in informational technology, helped influenced her decision through his positive experience as an Explorer.

Teti became inspired to work in criminal justice through watching Law and Order. She saw how a lawyer could make a difference. With aspirations to become a criminal prosecutor or corporate attorney, Teti recognized the value of combining criminal justice with business analytics.

“Business analytics is a unique field, and I wanted to have an opportunity to further my career by connecting these interests, “she said.

Teti is entering La Salle with 59 credits and an associate degree in criminal justice through a dual enrollment program, Isabella will start as a first-year student in business analytics while already being a junior in her criminal justice studies.

As a student, Teti is eager to explore Greek life, and potentially join a sorority. She is also drawn to student government and aims to become a student leader. She’s also interested in mock trials.

With her La Salle degree, Teti wants to help people by researching cases and making an impact. She hopes that La Salle will give her a chance to learn how to give back to the community.

“That’s the most important thing for me,” she said.

—Rafiga Imanova