Feeling just ducky: from a family business to a future in finance and accounting

For Angelica May Reyta, ‘25, MBA ’26, La Salle University is more than just a college — it’s a family tradition. With a mother who once worked at the University, three older siblings, several cousins, and family friends who attended, Reyta’s decision to enroll felt like following in well-worn footsteps. But her journey has been anything but typical.

Initially entering college as a finance major, she later added accounting after a professor recognized her talent for it. That encouragement changed her trajectory, leading her toward a future in the accounting field.

Academics, however, are just one part of Reyta’s story. Since high school, she has worked in her family’s restaurant, taking on a range of roles that go far beyond cooking. From managing supply orders and coordinating events to developing new menu items, she took on responsibilities that extended far beyond the kitchen role that frequently required 16-hour shifts in the restaurant’s early days.

“People think working for family is easy, but the expectations are even higher. You can’t just clock out. You’re part of everything,” she said.

As the restaurant rebounded from the pandemic, Reyta found herself juggling school, family obligations, and multiple entrepreneurial ventures. She launched a t-shirt business to generate income and later started Dear Mom, a homemade dessert brand inspired by her mother’s recipes.

Between school and work, Reyta still found time to get involved on campus. As a Christian Brother Scholar, she has embraced La Salle’s values of community and service while making a unique mark in student life. She’s an active member of Gamma Iota Sigma, a professional fraternity focused on risk management, where she participates in initiatives mentoring middle school students about career possibilities. She also joined the volleyball club as a senior, a decision she made purely for fun and stress relief. In addition to her formal campus involvement, Reyta orchestrated a stealthy campus operation—sneaking tiny rubber ducks into random spots to brighten students’ days, spark curiosity, and inspire impromptu scavenger hunts. What started as a small act of fun quickly turned into a lighthearted legend among students, proving that sometimes, all it takes is a tiny duck to make someone’s day.

Her relentless drive has already secured her a full-time job at CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) in King of Prussia, Pa. While she’s unsure whether she’ll be placed in audit or client accounting and advisory services, she’s thrilled about the opportunity. The only downside? The commute from New Jersey, which can stretch up to two hours.

“I hope to move closer, but with the current housing market, it’s tricky. For now, I’ll make it work,” she said.

Looking ahead, Reyta plans to take time to study for her certified public accountant (CPA) license before fully stepping into her new role. As part of La Salle’s Accelerated BS/MBA program, she is on track to complete her MBA with just one additional semester after graduation, further strengthening her foundation in the business world.

Securing a full-time job offer with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) before even entering her junior year was a defining moment for Reyta. It wasn’t just about landing a job—it was proof that her dedication to balancing academics, work, and personal goals was paying off. The long hours, the sacrifices, and the constant juggling act had led her to a place of stability, giving her the confidence to keep pushing forward.

“I just had to remind myself that all this stress is temporary, and that life goes on. Things will eventually get better. You just have to push through the hard moments, trust yourself, and remember why you started in the first place,” she said.

– Rafiga Imanova, MBA ’25