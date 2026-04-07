Finding a home 

Owen Reilly, ‘27, balances a lot during his days at La Salle University. As an accounting and finance major, student-athlete, and a member of the Business Scholars Co-op Program, the support he receives at 20th and Olney has helped him succeed and feel ready for the future.

Reilly, who is a member of La Salle’s men’s swimming and diving team, was drawn to the University because of the sense of community.

“I fell in love with the community, especially the tight-knit environment my team and athletics has here,” the Cary, N.C., native said, adding that adjusting to life in the Northeast was easy. “I was able to relate to so many people and found a home here quickly.”

Becoming an Explorer was an obvious choice, Reilly said. What he wanted to major in was less clear.

“I originally had no clue what I wanted to study in college, it was my amazing professors in freshman year that got me involved with accounting and finance,” he said, pointing particularly to a class with Kristin Wentzel, Ph.D., chair of La Salle’s Accounting Department, who he credits for sparking his love of the subject. “If it wasn’t for her and her guidance, I would not be nearly as successful as I am today.”

Reilly also looks to the Business Scholars Co-op Program as something that helped him gain further insight into his chosen major, as well as enhancing his higher education journey and future career prospects.

“I have been exposed to opportunities beyond a normal college degree, including many professional site visits,” Reilly said. “My program has allowed me to have two full-time job offers post grad as a second semester junior.”

For Reilly, these site visits, facilitated by the Business Scholars Co-op Program, were to places including Guggenheim Investors in New York City and the Tastee Cake production facility in South Philadelphia.

The job offers, from professional services and accounting firms, both stemmed from internships that Reilly completed during his time at La Salle.

“It’s a great feeling as a junior to have a full-time job lined up,” Reilly said.

These job offers played perfectly into his future plans. After earning his undergraduate degree, Reilly plans to start working in public accounting, initially on an audit team, while working towards his Certified Public Accounting (CPA) license.

Longer-term, he’s interested in getting involved with accounting and finance for a startup, helping to grow and develop a company, most likely in the tech industry.

“Any type of startup, especially AI or tech-focused, is super appealing to me because they are the future,” Reilly said. “I am also a big fan of being able to see my work make a direct impact within an organization or on people’s lives.”

The education he’s received at La Salle has made Reilly feel ready for whatever path his career ends up taking.

“The rigorous academic process as well as the strong professional knowledge have helped prepare me,” he said.

Three years into his time at 20th and Olney, the community that first drew him to La Salle remains one of Reilly’s favorite things about college.

“I love the community that I have been able to surround and engage myself with,” Reilly said. “My classmates, professors, and the administrators have been incredibly supportive.”

Life as a student-athlete, combined with the rigors of the Business Scholars Co-op Program, has meant that he has had tough moments in school. He can see the benefits of those obstacles already though.

“It has been the most challenging experience I’ve ever been a part of, but I do not regret a single thing,” he said. “I have developed my professional and academic skills all due to the support I feel from the La Salle community.”

-Naomi Thomas