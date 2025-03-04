Finding a moment to breathe

It was after a deeply personal experience that Marci Schankweiler ‘90, founded For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation.

Like many at college, Schankweiler met the person she would marry. But their marriage, sadly, would end prematurely when her husband, Peter R. Bossow, Jr., ’90, was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Before he passed away in 1999, they were sent off on a vital respite by their friends, many of whom were from La Salle, and its effect reverberates to this day.

The organization she founded has let thousands of people—cancer patients, caregivers and children of cancer patients—have a moment to breathe through their own respites in dealing with how cancer has affected their lives.

“Pete said that when you’re very young and get cancer it really strips everything away from you,” she recalled. “Your whole future really becomes unpredictable. You face your own mortality and when you do that, you recognize that it’s the people in your life that surround you that are so significant. And being able to spend time with them is the most precious gift of all.”

A respite is a moment in time that captures every aspect of well-being, Schankweiler explained. Neither of them forgot what it meant, and, through Pete’s urging, Schankweiler would go on to found For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation

“Going away was a chance to rejuvenate, to reconnect, to step back. It was probably the last time we were able to remove ourselves,” she said. “You go back and you’re in the middle of medical tests and there is no control. This was a chance to have some control.”

The six-day respites from the foundation are held at Woodloch Pines Resort in Hawley, Pa., offering activities such as art therapy, music therapy, walking on trails, and swimming as a few examples.

From left to right: Marci Schankweiler ‘90, with Maura, ’25, Rose, 27, and Mark.

“We have family healing, faith healing, helping families on multiple levels,” she said. “We create the time and the space for healing to take place. It’s the least that can be done for people dealing with all that comes with cancer.”

Schankweiler, who is passionate about service, was drawn to La Salle University partly through the Christian Brothers’ encouragement of service, along with their commitment to education.

Remarried to her current husband, Mark, since 2002, the two have daughters that are current students at La Salle University with Maura a member of the 2025 graduating class and Rose the class of 2027. Marci at one time was even an adjunct professor in the Communication Department.

The nation’s first Cancer Respite Center for families facing cancer is expected to open in late 2026.

“I was a math education major, and I truly had mentors, including Brother (Hugh) Albright (FSC), a teacher in the math department,” Schankweiler said. “The school had an interest in you as a whole being, in helping you become a person in society who will make a difference—and that helped provide a path. From even being a part of the crew team to tutoring, I had a chance to experience with others. The school encouraged you to grow with the help of other students.”

Coming up on 25 years since the foundation was established, Schankweiler sees it as an honor to be a part of lives touched by cancer and to help during a challenging time. She also just announced a momentous endeavor to change cancer care – the construction of the nation’s first Cancer Respite Center for families facing cancer.

“This was Pete’s vison before his passing and now, an amazing community is bringing his vision to life and changing cancer care, one family at a time!” she said. “Cancer puts into perspective that life is short and through friends and family we can try to deal with this the best we can. Cancer does not have to define you. And it doesn’t get to define how you live or how you love.”

– Eric Butterman