Finding a new specialty

When selecting her classes for her final undergraduate semester at La Salle University, Nadia Schapire, ‘26, wanted to make the most of learning from the faculty in the History Department and take a course with someone new. When she saw the Asian studies class offered by Charles Desnoyers, Ph.D., professor emerita of history, she was intrigued.

As well as working with a new professor, Schapire, a history and education double major, also saw it as an opportunity to learn more about a field that she didn’t know anything about. With an ultimate goal of becoming a history teacher, she thought it would be helpful to expand her knowledge base as much as possible.

“It was a huge benefit,” Schapire said. “I came to learn a lot of new things, even things I didn’t know about America.”

As someone who had no experience studying Asian studies in her own prior education, Schapire finished the class thinking that the subject should be more incorporated into school curriculums.

Along with gaining new knowledge, Schapire put her new insight into practical work through a research project. Her work was accepted for presentation at the 17th Annual Greater Philadelphia Asian Studies Consortium Undergraduate Research Conference, hosted at St. Joseph’s University.

Schapire credits both the History Department faculty and her coursework as being vital to completing her research paper, Misreading the Game: Misalignment and Decline in Qing China.

Desnoyers’ experience and expertise in the field of Asian studies was invaluable, she said, and she was able to utilize lessons learned in an archives class to help find the information she needed.

Although presenting was initially nerve-wracking, Schapire credits the conference attendees with making her feel comfortable and confident during her time to speak. She even noted that one of her fellow presenters, who she’d never met before, told her to find him in the audience so he could give her encouragement if she got nervous while she was speaking.

“It was really awesome to see the huge amount of support,” Schapire said. “It opened up a whole new world to me, and it was a fantastic experience. It actually made me want to continue with Asian studies and become a specialist.”

Schapire was one of 30 student presenters at the conference, and the only representative from La Salle, something which Desnoyers said was particularly notable since her only exposure to the field was in his classroom.

“Among the record number of participants and institutions at this conference, Nadia stood out, particularly during the question-and-answer period following her presentation—even more notable considering how new she is to the field,” Desnoyers said. “Once again, La Salle was well represented.”

Schapire credits the conference with helping her build the skills and knowledge of presenting academic research.

“You’re learning right then and there, not just the materials but from the people too,” she said. “In the same time as listening, I was also taking mental notes myself about what I could better next time, because I would love to do this again.”

She hopes that other Explorers take advantage of any opportunities that come their way to share their own research.

“If I had advice for any other students, it would be to do a conference at least once,” Schapire said. “It’s a great experience.”

-Naomi Thomas