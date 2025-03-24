Finding strength in community

If Gabrielle LaCroix, ’27, had to choose one word to describe La Salle University, it would be “community.”

“The word community has many definitions. It could mean family, love, care,” she reflected. “Having the support of an entire community behind you means that no matter what you do, no matter what you dream of doing, LaSalle can help you succeed.”

The sophomore double major in finance and marketing is also a dedicated member of La Salle’s field hockey team, one of the many communities she is a part of at 20th and Olney. Her involvement on campus extends beyond athletics, as she is an active participant in the Ambassadors Club, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the Honors Program, and the Presidential Student Advisory Committee (PSAC).

LaCroix was recruited for field hockey and first visited the campus during the pandemic.

In addition to the academic support, Gabrielle LaCroix, ’27, credits La Salle’s faculty for helping her prepare for her future.

“The La Salle coach recruited me when I was a junior in high school, and I took an unofficial visit here. I entered the business building, our beloved Founders’ Hall, and right away I was amazed by it,” she recalled. “Even without having anyone on campus in 2020 because it was during COVID-19, I could just feel the energy in there, and I knew that was a place where I would be learning and be successful, to succeed.”

La Salle quickly became the Annapolis, Md., native’s choice as the sense of the community she would join became apparent.

“I chose La Salle mainly because of the community,” LaCroix explained. “What first brought me here was the La Salle field hockey program. Without truly knowing what LaSalle was about, I learned quickly that it was mainly just community.”

For LaCroix, being part of the field hockey team is about more than just competition.

“To be a part of the field hockey program really means that you’re part of a culture that has been going on for many years,” she said. “You have 20-some girls that you can go to for anything that you need. And since we’re such a small knit community, you can go to any of your teammates to ask about anything from classes to sports to extracurriculars. Most likely, they will know, and they will be able to help you.”

Representing La Salle in matches against other schools instills a deep sense of pride in wearing the blue and gold.

“When our field hockey team travels to other universities wearing our gear and uniforms, we show that pride for LaSalle,” she said. “No matter if we’re going to an Ivy league or another Philadelphia school, we know we have the support of the entire LaSalle University community behind us.”

“When our field hockey team travels to other universities wearing our gear and uniforms, we show that pride for LaSalle,” Gabrielle LaCroix, ’27, said.

Balancing athletics and academics is no small feat, but LaCroix has learned how to manage her time effectively.

“I try to balance my athletic life with my studies by reaching out to people and asking for help,” she said. “You can’t be afraid to ask your professors and other classmates for help. The faculty at La Salle are always there for you.”

And she acknowledged the support system in place at La Salle helps her succeed.

“Your professors understand when we have to miss class because of a game, and they support you,” LaCroix said. “They want you to do well on the field and in the classroom. With the help of academic advisors and required study hall hours, athletes are trained to learn how to time manage so we can balance being a student-athlete with class work and life.”

Despite just starting her academic career, LaCroix has clear ambitions for her future career path in the finance field.

“My current career goal as a finance and marketing major is mainly leading into financial services,” she said. “Even though I’m only a sophomore, I have had many mentors, including my mom, and I plan to follow in her footsteps. I want to take the analytics and combine it with caring about every client and put those two together in my career.”

In addition to the academic support, she credits La Salle’s faculty for helping her prepare for her future.

“I’m currently in a good position where I have two internship opportunities for this upcoming summer,” she said of her 2025 plans. “I have met with multiple advisors, and they have helped guide me in the right direction, how to word emails, and how to approach interviews. They help me step by step, and I know they want me to succeed on and off the field.”

She also deeply appreciates the contributions of donors who support student-athletes.

“The generosity of the donors makes a difference in our lives,” she said. “It motivates us to work harder, knowing that people believe in us and want to see us succeed.”

For prospective student-athletes considering La Salle, LaCroix advised: “When you step foot on this campus, you aren’t just joining a team—you’re joining an entire community. The support system here includes not just your teammates and coaches, but also your professors, alumni, and fellow students. Everyone at LaSalle helps you be known for more.”