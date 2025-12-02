Finding the right fit

Jonathan “Jojo” Daniel, ‘27, started his college career in Florida. However, the Delaware native wanted to pursue his academic interests and athletic talents closer to home. One year ago, that path led him to La Salle University.

One year after he transferred to 20th and Olney, Daniel, a public health major with a business systems and analytics minor, has had a unique experience balancing rigorous academics with the demands of playing on the men’s soccer team.

“I felt La Salle was the one school where I could put myself in the best position to combine my interests and pursue a greater purpose,” Daniel said of his decision to transfer.

Throughout his time at college, Daniel has been working towards a public health degree, a choice that he didn’t make lightly. With health playing such an important role in all aspects of life, he felt drawn to a field that offers versatility and real-world impact.

“Public health encompasses so many aspects of life that are often overlooked,” Daniel explained. “It’s a field that allows me to explore a variety of interests while addressing crucial issues in society.”

At La Salle, Daniel also chose to minor in Business Systems & Analytics. He saw the combination of these fields as a way to bridge the gap between societal health challenges and solutions grounded in data and practical business strategies.

During his time at La Salle, Daniel has come to appreciate the importance of relationships throughout the Explorer community, in his public health program, and with his teammates on the soccer field.

“My favorite thing about La Salle is the people that you meet. In just one full year, I’ve already built genuine connections that I know will last beyond my undergraduate days,” Daniel shared.

In the Public Health department, he found the faculty to be particularly supportive and passionate about their subjects.

“The professors in my department are genuinely interested in what they teach and care about passing that knowledge and enthusiasm on to students,” he said.

Like many student-athletes, Daniel has faced significant challenges, but he’s figured out how to overcome them.

“Over time, I’ve faced many challenges, both academically and athletically. The key for me has been being mindful of how I feel and creating a structured plan to tackle those challenges,” Daniel explained.

That structured approach has been vital, especially when injuries have threatened his soccer career. Having played the sport for more than 15 years, Daniel has had a fair share of physical setbacks. Yet, he’s learned to apply the same methodical mindset to recovering injuries as he does to studying and managing his academic workload.

“Just like in school, creating a structured plan for recovery has helped me stay on track and be mindful of my progress,” he said.

For Daniel, mental health is just as important as physical health. He makes a conscious effort to address both equally, believing they are intertwined.

“I try not to neglect my mental health. I feel that both mental and physical health should be treated with equal value because they both affect each other,” Daniel noted.

Daniel’s time at La Salle has helped him grow not only as an athlete but as an individual. One of the biggest lessons he’s learned is that effort leads to results.

“The effort you put in is the result you will get,” he said, summarizing his academic and athletic philosophy.

His commitment to both his sport and his studies has helped him develop key skills like discipline and time management.

“The coaching staff here has made it clear that we’re all here for a reason and that they value each of us. That has really helped me develop more discipline, not just on the field, but in how I approach my life overall,” Daniel explained.

Looking ahead, Daniel is excited about his future both in his career and as an athlete. His academic pursuits in public health, combined with his experiences on the soccer field, have shaped his desire to make a difference in the world. He believes that his time at La Salle has positioned him to contribute meaningfully to society, both in his professional field and in the way he leads his life.

“I want to continue building on the experiences I’ve had here and take the lessons I’ve learned into whatever I do next,” Daniel said.

For fellow student athletes, his advice is simple.

“Find your identity outside of your sport. It’s important for your mental health, and it’s something that can greatly benefit you in the long run,” he said. “You might be surprised by what you learned about yourself.”

-Brandi Camp, ’26