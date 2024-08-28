First-gen finance student finds a home at La Salle

First-year, first-gen student Decontee Moses, ‘28, is ready to embrace a new chapter in his life with a mix of excitement and nerves.

Moses has lived in various places due to his stepdad’s military career, but the California Valley is the place he calls home. This fall, he is calling 20th and Olney home as he begins his journey in finance, a field that has intrigued him for as long as he can remember.

His choice to attend La Salle University was influenced by both academic and personal reasons. Being close to his mother, who was his rock, was crucial.

“I liked La Salle University’s Finance Program, and because my single mother lives in Philly, I wanted to stay close to her,” he explained.

From a young age, Moses became fascinated with how money works and the complexities of exchange rates.

“I was always ambitious to learn how money works and how the exchange rates work. I am intrigued about money in general, and I love to learn more,” he said. This curiosity led him to choose finance as his major with hopes of understanding the financial world and building a stable future for himself and his family.

Creating connections and finding a supportive community are key to his vision of success. On campus, Moses is eager to explore various clubs and organizations. He is drawn to the theatre club, intrigued by the idea of trying his hand at acting, something he has always been curious about but never pursued. Additionally, he looks forward to joining the investment club to gain practical experience in finance and further his understanding of the field.

Moses aims to achieve financial stability and use the knowledge he gains at La Salle to help others.

“I want to be financially stable, and I want to help people. I want to be a reliable person for the ones around me,” he shared.

As Moses begins his journey at La Salle, he carries with him a blend of ambition, curiosity, and a strong sense of family. While the prospect of starting college is a little nerve wracking, Moses is most excited about the opportunity to meet new people.

“The best way to succeed is to connect to people who help you to reach your goal,” he said.

—Rafiga Imanova